Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
‘Barnaby’s’ Returns For One Night At Blue Sky Lounge
Get ready to go back in time to The "Barnyard" The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area. After The Bounty Tavern ended...
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches Set In Bangor
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere this weekend, with host Miles Teller, who is red hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick", and musical guest, Kendrick Lamar. It’s always cool when Bangor, or for that matter, anyplace in Maine gets mentioned in a movie or...
Hike This Massive Maine Cliff For Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
Not far from Bangor is a little hike with BIG views. It makes for a perfect fall foliage hike. In Maine, you don't have to travel far to adventure in nature. This is certainly the case for this hike, less than 30 minutes from Bangor. Eagle Bluff in Clifton is a steep, short, roughly .6 mile, hike with an incredible view. Owned by the Clifton Climbers Alliance, the bluff rises nearly 700 feet above sea level. Over the years as a popular destination for rock climbers, over 130 routes up the granite face have been established.
Bangor ‘Buddy Walk’ To Take Place Oct. 8 with Local Celeb Chef
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and there's one local organization hoping you'll consider joining a fun and informative event to help celebrate and support those with Down Syndrome and their families. The group Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support is a local non-profit organization that was started last year by...
Bangor Comic & Toy Con ‘Weekend Of The Wicked’ Is Here!
This weekend, just in time for Halloween, an epic weekend of scary fun is coming to the Cross Insurance Center!. The "Weekend of the Wicked" is a 3-day event, hosted by Bangor Comic & Toy Con, that will feature 10 celebrity guests, vendors, artists, gaming, and more! Best of all, this year it will be on the floor of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, this weekend, September 30th-October 2nd.
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
Food, Fun & Fireworks! Check Out “Carmel Days” This Weekend
There's nothing quite like a fun-filled fall day of adventures, activities, food and fireworks. And this weekend, it just so happens all of those things are on the agenda in Carmel!. According to the Carmel Days Parade and Festival Facebook Page, there's a ton planned for young and for old,...
‘Matt & Ben’ Are Coming To Bangor
Well not literally, but a play about their bromance is coming to town!. They have been best buds for years, they come from New England, and they have been entertaining us in films since the mid 90’s. You remember Mindy Kaling from “The Office” right? Well several years ago,...
Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog
Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
Augusta Home Goods Store Sets Opening Date
It was back in March that we first brought you the news that Central Maine was getting a Home Goods store. The very popular store, known for selling goods for your home (duh), was going to be opening a location at the Marketplace at Augusta. It has taken over six...
You’ll Never Run Out of Space to Entertain in This Gorgeous Central Maine Home w/ Hot Tub, Multiple Decks & Basement Bar!
When looking for the perfect home to call your own, there are several factors that go into choosing the one that's just right for you. Will it fit the whole family? The pets and the cars/toys? And, the all important question, is there enough room to entertain all the friends and family that will undoubtedly want to come and hang at the new oasis?
Couple escapes house fire in Vassalboro
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue with a tractor that was parked inside a garage in Vassalboro is believed to have caused a fire that destroyed that garage and damaged a nearby home. The Vassalboro Fire Department says they were called to Crowell Hill Road just after 9 p.m....
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
