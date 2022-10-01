Jimmy Garoppolo still looking to establish chemistry with 49ers offense but says ‘It’s getting better’

Read full article on original website
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
Sean McVay bullish on Bobby Wagner's ability to contain 49ers' run game
The Los Angeles Rams have had their share of struggles against the San Francisco 49ers on the road and will look to undo recent history on Monday night. In a matchup of NFC West titans, this game has all the makings of an instant classic, and the Rams’ chances of success hinge on one factor in particular; their ability to contain the 49ers’ running game.
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs
After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
Colts Provide Injury Update on Shaquille Leonard After Concussion
The All-Pro linebacker suffered the injury during his season debut on Sunday.
Why Rams' Skowronek switch to FB looks familiar to 49ers
SANTA CLARA — The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a very familiar-looking wrinkle to Levi’s Stadium for their Monday night clash with the 49ers — a fullback. With all of the talk of a copycat league, it appears that Sean McVay has again taken something out of Kyle Shanahan’s playbook. Interestingly, the Rams have not signed an actual fullback or traded for one, but instead, converted wide receiver Ben Skowronek into playing the position.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Kyle Shanahan Explains how Bobby Turner will Help the 49ers
Kyle Shanahan and Bobby Turner have coached together since 2010, with brief haituses in 2014 and 2022. Turner is an all-time great running backs coach who stepped away from the 49ers in March to have surgeries. Now he's healthy, and this week he returned to the 49ers. And when he and Shanahan work together, the two almost always produce quality running games.
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
Why Shanahan says home-field advantage is 'realer' in football
Kyle Shanahan is glad to be back in Levi's Stadium. Speaking with reporters on Saturday, the 49ers coach explains how playing at home is more important in football compared to other sports. "I always sense home-field advantage," Shanahan said. "I think home-field advantage has to do with one thing: It...
Williams in good spirits, will make 49ers return in 'no time'
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams still isn't putting any weight on his injured ankle but the All-Pro left tackle was in good spirits when spotted at the 49ers' facility on Saturday. Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, exited the locker room...
Jimmy G believes arm strength, offensive rhythm 'improving'
Following the 49ers' ugly Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday, questions arose about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's fitness and readiness. On Friday, Garoppolo spoke to reporters and addressed any lingering questions they had heading into a "Monday Night Football" showdown with the division rivals Los Angeles Rams. "It's...
