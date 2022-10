Head out for The Vintage Shop Hop October 7th and 8th! This is a self-guided day of vintage & boutique shopping held twice a year. We’re gathering 400+ vintage & antique shops, along with barn sales, women’s boutiques & home decor shops in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin to roll out the red carpet for you on October 7 & 8, 2022. You just have to grab your friends, hit the road, and shop hard!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO