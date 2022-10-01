ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

kymkemp.com

[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah

Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Ribbon cutting held for Meadowood Nursing Center

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for the Meadowood Nursing Center under the new owner, Aaron Edmonds. Edmonds owns one other nursing center in Vacaville. He loves the small-town atmosphere of Lake County and the caring staff here at Meadowood. The...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake

LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
LUCERNE, CA
mendofever.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO

On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
UKIAH, CA

