Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
mendofever.com
The Bright Lights of MendoNights: The Milky Way Hangs Above the Bluffs of Mendocino
Anthony Cupaiuolo and his family need to get away from their Lake Tahoe home to escape the smoke of the Mosquito Fire which burned nearly 80,000 acres along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in Placer and El Dorado Counties. Where did they seek refuge? Mendocino County. On Friday,...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Lands on Roof 100′ Alongside SR-20 Near Lake Mendocino—Patient Transported to Out-of-Area Hospital
First responders have amassed on the side of State Route 20 near Marina Drive after a traffic collision resulted in a black vehicle landing 100′ off the roadway and upturned on its roof. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicates that a truck and black car collided...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Located!] Mendocino Sheriff Deputies Searching for an Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile Hall in Ukiah
Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department:. Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the Ukiah area. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green short sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
Lake County News
Ribbon cutting held for Meadowood Nursing Center
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for the Meadowood Nursing Center under the new owner, Aaron Edmonds. Edmonds owns one other nursing center in Vacaville. He loves the small-town atmosphere of Lake County and the caring staff here at Meadowood. The...
Lake County News
Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake
LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
mendofever.com
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Sentenced to Nine Years in State Prison for Lighting Occupied Group Home on Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. Defendant Travis Joseph Humphrey, age 32, generally of the Ukiah area, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to 108 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 2nd of last...
mendofever.com
Kevin Murray, Mike Geniella, and David Eyster: When Facts Become Obsession—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
kymkemp.com
Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO
On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
mendofever.com
Man With Warrants Sleeping on Steps of Ukiah Business Booked for Alleged Ammunition and Meth Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 at 2:43 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
mendofever.com
The Mystery of Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit
The Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half years, and...
mendofever.com
Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes
This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
mendofever.com
Medical Responding to Ukiah Football Field for 10-Year-Old With Possible Spinal Injury
Scanner traffic beginning around 12:15 p.m. indicates that medical personnel have been dispatched to Ukiah High School’s football field on Low Gap road after a 10-year-old child suffered a possible spinal injury. Medical on the scene have packaged the patient and are working to meet an ambulance along the...
