Target: Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture. Goal: Investigate Franklin County Animal Rescue for alleged mistreatment of shelter animals. Franklin County Animal Rescue has come under fire from its own employees alleging gross mistreatment of dogs and cats in their care. In a recent incident, a 5-week-old kitten was found by a staff member—Brittany Kilbur—reportedly crying out as though in pain and distressed. Although Kilbur contacted the shelter manager, she states she didn’t hear back and proceeded to contact a local veterinary technician, who reportedly informed her the kitten was dying and that she should bring the kitten in to die more peacefully. Kilbur’s manager allegedly denied her permission to transport the kitten, and once the kitten died apparently instructed staff members to wrap her body up and stuff her in the freezer.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT ・ 12 HOURS AGO