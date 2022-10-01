Read full article on original website
'I don't know what John Fetterman's doing': Widow of killed officer slams candidate over parole board appointment
Maureen Faulkner, the widow of a slain police officer, slammed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman for his appointment of Celeste Trusty, who had called her husband's convicted killer a "buddy" to the state's Board of Pardons.
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, a Pittsburgh native, dies, called 'a tireless champion for children'
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has been in the eye of the storm in recent years as it decided a series of hot-button issues that ranged from covid responses and reapportionment to election reform. At its center was Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer, 74, died Friday night at his home near...
Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, once said women should be charged with murder for violating an abortion ban
The state senator, at the time of the 2019 interview, was a lead sponsor of legislation that would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dead at 74
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died suddenly at his home near Pittsburgh Saturday. Debra Todd, the new chief justice, called it a "tremendous loss."
Justice Department settles suit requiring senior citizen facilities accessibility
The Justice Department said Thursday that J. Randolph Parry Architects P.C. has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit alleging its senior living facilities were not accessible to people with disabilities.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Chased Unarmed Black Jogger With Gun In 2013
Reports say Fetterman pulled a shotgun on a Black jogger after he mistook gunshots for fireworks.
thetrace.org
Judge Rules Delaware Can’t Enforce Ghost Gun Law
Federal judge rules Delaware can’t enforce ghost gun law. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued a temporary injunction against a Delaware law banning the manufacture and possession of homemade, untraceable guns, The Associated Press reported. The law, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Democratic Governor John Carney late last year, was swiftly challenged by gun-rights groups, who argued that the regulation violates the Second Amendment. Noreika’s injunction means the law may not be enforced until the lawsuit is settled. Context: In August, new regulations from the Biden administration requiring serial numbers and background checks for “buy-build-shoot” kits went into effect. As The Trace reported this month, dealers have already found ways to skirt the new rules. Find all our ghost gun coverage here.
US Supreme Court won't hear Connecticut troopers' appeal in records case
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge of a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports. At issue were documents in internal probes that...
Pennsylvania House bill could ban intentional balloon releases
Legislators and animal advocates gathered this week in Harrisburg to raise awareness of the hazards balloons pose for animals, and to voice support for a bill that would ban intentional balloon releases.
CBS News
Reactions pour in after the sudden passing of Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Max Baer, unexpectedly died overnight at the age of 74. His passing prompted an immediate outpouring of well wishes and condolences from several politicians and officials across the state of Pennsylvania. County Executive, Rich Fitzgerald, issued the following statement regarding...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Spurns Coal Executive's Challenge to Mine-Explosion Conviction
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away former Massey Energy Co CEO Donald Blankenship's bid to overturn his conviction on a charge of criminal conspiracy stemming from a 2010 West Virginia mine explosion that killed 29 coal miners. The justices declined to hear an appeal by...
Twin Lakes awarded $100,000 grant to help fight drug crisis
Congressman John Joyce (PA-13) announced that UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes Center, in collaboration with the Somerset Chamber of Commerce and Career Link, will be awarded $100,000 for the Recovery to Work program through the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. This project was introduced by Joyce...
PennLive goes to court for records related to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone
PennLive and two other central Pennsylvania news organizations are asking a federal court to unseal records related to the FBI’s seizure of U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone on Aug. 9. PennLive is joined by The York Daily Record and The York Dispatch, two other leading news organizations...
Biden admin urges court not to allow guns on DC Metro trains
The Biden administration on Friday urged a Washington, D.C., court to uphold the District’s ban on carrying handguns on its Metro trains. The administration filed a statement of interest, which is meant to declare the country’s interests in a federal court case, to oppose a lawsuit four individuals filed to block D.C.’s law banning handguns on public transit.
Houses of worship: Federal judge tosses lawsuit challenging Chestnut Ridge zoning law
CHESTNUT RIDGE - The village law permitting residential houses of worship has survived a federal court challenge. U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman on Friday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the three-tiered zoning law filed by the grassroots group Citizens United to Protect Our Neighborhoods and members Hilda Kogut, Robert Asselbergs and Carole Goodman.
