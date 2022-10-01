ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

thetrace.org

Judge Rules Delaware Can’t Enforce Ghost Gun Law

Federal judge rules Delaware can’t enforce ghost gun law. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued a temporary injunction against a Delaware law banning the manufacture and possession of homemade, untraceable guns, The Associated Press reported. The law, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Democratic Governor John Carney late last year, was swiftly challenged by gun-rights groups, who argued that the regulation violates the Second Amendment. Noreika’s injunction means the law may not be enforced until the lawsuit is settled. Context: In August, new regulations from the Biden administration requiring serial numbers and background checks for “buy-build-shoot” kits went into effect. As The Trace reported this month, dealers have already found ways to skirt the new rules. Find all our ghost gun coverage here.
DELAWARE STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Hill

Biden admin urges court not to allow guns on DC Metro trains

The Biden administration on Friday urged a Washington, D.C., court to uphold the District’s ban on carrying handguns on its Metro trains. The administration filed a statement of interest, which is meant to declare the country’s interests in a federal court case, to oppose a lawsuit four individuals filed to block D.C.’s law banning handguns on public transit.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lohud | The Journal News

Houses of worship: Federal judge tosses lawsuit challenging Chestnut Ridge zoning law

CHESTNUT RIDGE - The village law permitting residential houses of worship has survived a federal court challenge. U.S. District Court Judge Nelson Roman on Friday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the three-tiered zoning law filed by the grassroots group Citizens United to Protect Our Neighborhoods and members Hilda Kogut, Robert Asselbergs and Carole Goodman.
RAMAPO, NY

