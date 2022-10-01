ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thought Catalog

Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8

This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 10/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you sincere about mending bridges or fixed on settling an old score? Be sure motives are pure or you'll pay later. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): That person in distress may end coming to yourrescue. But don't worry. S/he will still appreciate your heroic effort.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict

Love is in the air this week as Mercury retrograde finally draws to a close and Venus gets cozy in her home sign of Libra. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins. You may discover the right balance of “hit the gas” and “ride the brakes” this Wednesday, September 28, when speed racer Mars in Gemini harmonizes in a dynamic duet with slow-and-steady Saturn in Aquarius.
ASTRONOMY
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra

Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
LIFESTYLE
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Sept. 30, 2022

How’s the retrograde treating you? Knowing it’s about to end, would you tempt fate in the final hours? You can’t lose. Stick your neck out emotionally, tell people how you feel, extend invitations. If it doesn’t go the way you want, you can blame the retrograde. And if it does go well, the upcoming Mercury change will ease the early stages.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
LIFESTYLE
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense

September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You

You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks  to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These signs have the best sense of humor

Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
ASTRONOMY
The List

How Libra Season Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius

Libra, which translates to "scales" in Latin according to Woman & Home, is an astrological sign that prioritizes balance and peace. With Venus as Libra's ruling planet, it comes at no surprise that an influence from the heavenly body associated with love and beauty means Libra season will impact love lives across the zodiac's players. Cosmopolitan even pairs the air sign with the fall phenomenon of "cuffing season," a.k.a. getting into a relationship so you have someone to snuggle when the temperature drops.
ASTRONOMY
