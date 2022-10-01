Read full article on original website
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 1 – October 8
This week, accept whatever emotions you’re experiencing. Instead of trying to push away the pain and pretending to be happy, be honest with yourself. Feeling those emotions and naming those emotions are the first steps toward healing from those emotions. Taurus. This week, ignore the timeline that you’ve established...
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 01 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
SFGate
Horoscope for Saturday, 10/01/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you sincere about mending bridges or fixed on settling an old score? Be sure motives are pure or you'll pay later. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): That person in distress may end coming to yourrescue. But don't worry. S/he will still appreciate your heroic effort.
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
MindBodyGreen
Romantic Energy Will Be Contagious This Week, Astrologers Predict
Love is in the air this week as Mercury retrograde finally draws to a close and Venus gets cozy in her home sign of Libra. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins. You may discover the right balance of “hit the gas” and “ride the brakes” this Wednesday, September 28, when speed racer Mars in Gemini harmonizes in a dynamic duet with slow-and-steady Saturn in Aquarius.
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 1
Everything original and unique in your chart is polished so bright as Venus and the moon link up - strangers, colleagues, family, all appreciate (and enjoy) what makes you stand out. Yes, this brings a chance to pitch a big personal plan. This time, leave some wriggle-room. A cycling Capricorn...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Today’s daily horoscope for Sept. 30, 2022
How’s the retrograde treating you? Knowing it’s about to end, would you tempt fate in the final hours? You can’t lose. Stick your neck out emotionally, tell people how you feel, extend invitations. If it doesn’t go the way you want, you can blame the retrograde. And if it does go well, the upcoming Mercury change will ease the early stages.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, Because Mercury Retrograde Is About To Get Even More Intense
September tends to be one of the busiest months of the year, which you can totally blame on the fact that it’s Virgo season. However, this year’s Virgo season is totally out of control, because not only is Mars in Gemini, but Mercury is also retrograde. When it rains, it sure does pour! If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of September 19 to 25, remember that this, too, shall pass. Once the moon enters vibrant Leo on September 20, you can expect some drama! I mean, let’s face it—a Leo moon is always a...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Elite Daily
Your October Horoscope Will Keep You On Your Toes Leading Up To Halloween
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fall. Though it’s known for its spooky undertones, autumn is also full of exciting events, especially when it comes to astrology. Your October 2022 horoscope is already giving you plenty to mentally prepare for, far beyond the Halloween festivities. Two...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
ohmymag.co.uk
These signs have the best sense of humor
Whether you’ve had a stressful day or your body is fighting off a stomach bug, there’s one thing that can definitely make you feel better: a deep belly laugh that has you crying and keeling over. Laughter is the best medicine, but part of what makes it so valuable is that humor lies in the unexpected.
This Week's Horoscope Forecast September 5th To 11th, 2022
This week, Mercury goes Retrograde, causing us to reevaluate our relationship issues and the perfectionism that's held us back. And the Full Harvest Moon in Pisces will also occur on September 10th, which may encourage us to have more faith in our intuition.
How Libra Season Will Affect You If You're A Sagittarius
Libra, which translates to "scales" in Latin according to Woman & Home, is an astrological sign that prioritizes balance and peace. With Venus as Libra's ruling planet, it comes at no surprise that an influence from the heavenly body associated with love and beauty means Libra season will impact love lives across the zodiac's players. Cosmopolitan even pairs the air sign with the fall phenomenon of "cuffing season," a.k.a. getting into a relationship so you have someone to snuggle when the temperature drops.
