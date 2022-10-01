Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Virginia agencies offer continued aid to Florida
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As Florida is left with the aftermath of catastrophic hurricane Ian, rescue relief organizations throughout the Commonwealth are gearing up to bring aid and assistance to the sunshine state. Following the destruction from Hurricane Ian, many families in Florida are left displaced. Red Cross Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Gleaning for the World to send supplies to FL
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Gleaning for the World says they are now responding to Florida after devastating Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state. The organization is still helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico but has now also taken up collecting supplies for Floridians. “We made the...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia’s response to Ian underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
wfxrtv.com
Late West Virginia-icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The birthday of late West Virginia-icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99. Williams was born on Oct. 2, 1923, and grew up in Quiet Dell, West Virginia....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Community urged to be cautious of surroundings following weather impact
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — As remnants of Hurricane Ian begin to quiet down in Southwest Virginia, emergency agencies in the area are starting to assess the damage while still staying vigilant over the next few days. First responders say they were preparing for major destruction when it came to...
wfxrtv.com
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Some sunshine returns Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After a damp, cool, and cloudy weekend, Southwest and Central Virginia could finally see a bit of sunshine returning to the region. Due to the moist atmosphere, periods of drizzle and patchy fog are possible Monday morning. However, drier air will gradually work its way into the region throughout the day. This will lead to partially clearing skies over the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Cloud cover will be more stubborn east of the Blue Ridge, but some sunshine may peek out later in the day. Winds may be breezy at times. While the cooler-than-average afternoon temperatures will remain in place, it will be slightly warmer. Expect highs in the 60s.
wfxrtv.com
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
FEMA announces federal funding for Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after July disasters
WASHINGTON, (WFXR) — FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Virginia to help recovery efforts in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties after the devastating flooding and mudslides in July. FEMA said in a statement to WFXR “Public assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth,...
Comments / 0