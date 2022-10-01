ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After a damp, cool, and cloudy weekend, Southwest and Central Virginia could finally see a bit of sunshine returning to the region. Due to the moist atmosphere, periods of drizzle and patchy fog are possible Monday morning. However, drier air will gradually work its way into the region throughout the day. This will lead to partially clearing skies over the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Cloud cover will be more stubborn east of the Blue Ridge, but some sunshine may peek out later in the day. Winds may be breezy at times. While the cooler-than-average afternoon temperatures will remain in place, it will be slightly warmer. Expect highs in the 60s.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO