Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state

What no one wants to speak about is how there is no real resources in the city after the exit of kodak and all the manufacturing jobs Rochester became desolate. I mean in 1980 you could graduate and start at kodak for 10 to 14 dollars a hour now your making that at fast food and the cost of living is unrealistic in 1980 a home would run you no more then 20k and rent was 600 for a 4bd house know rent is 750 for a studio and homes are 150k plus but no one is talking about it where all talking about crimes that dont affect us
Out of all eight comment on here who lives and the area and who is really affected by it or is it your speaking from a viewpoint of propaganda that the news tells you about? Because again its always white people that complain about violence but if you go to these areas at peak hours you see nothing but white people. They arent being harmed no one forced them to be there and there mainly on drugs.
HOCHAL NEEDS TO CLEAN UP ROCHESTER,HOMELESS,,DRUGS,,GANGS N KILLINGS Have been going on for as long as CUIMO N HER HAVE BEEN IN OFFICE,N WHAT IS SHE WORRIED ABOUT !?( HER PRECIOUS HOMELESS
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
