ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state

By Patrick Moussignac News10NBC
WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 25

Lashawn Harris
1d ago

What no one wants to speak about is how there is no real resources in the city after the exit of kodak and all the manufacturing jobs Rochester became desolate. I mean in 1980 you could graduate and start at kodak for 10 to 14 dollars a hour now your making that at fast food and the cost of living is unrealistic in 1980 a home would run you no more then 20k and rent was 600 for a 4bd house know rent is 750 for a studio and homes are 150k plus but no one is talking about it where all talking about crimes that dont affect us

Reply
4
Lashawn Harris
1d ago

Out of all eight comment on here who lives and the area and who is really affected by it or is it your speaking from a viewpoint of propaganda that the news tells you about? Because again its always white people that complain about violence but if you go to these areas at peak hours you see nothing but white people. They arent being harmed no one forced them to be there and there mainly on drugs.

Reply(1)
3
Bonnie Kirker
1d ago

HOCHAL NEEDS TO CLEAN UP ROCHESTER,HOMELESS,,DRUGS,,GANGS N KILLINGS Have been going on for as long as CUIMO N HER HAVE BEEN IN OFFICE,N WHAT IS SHE WORRIED ABOUT !?( HER PRECIOUS HOMELESS

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

First-ever service truck rodeo comes to Rochester

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Rochester’s first ever service truck rodeo offered meals for the hungry and free services for all in need. “This service truck rodeo exemplifies what collaborative and service leadership looks like,” Rochester Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham said. “This is what Rochester is made of, being of service of helping our neighbors.”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first-ever Service Truck Rodeo served those hungry for social services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thirteen social service organizations set up their mobile units on the campus of St. Michael’s Church on North Clinton Avenue, offering free services and information in one of Rochester’s poorest neighborhoods on Sunday. The Service Truck Rodeo was sponsored by Rochester Hope, a new organization dedicated to connecting individuals to existing services.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester’s First Service Truck Rodeo Happens Sunday

Today, Sunday, October 2nd, the first-ever service truck rodeo is happening at St. Michael’s Church from 12 pm to 4 pm. Rochester Hope, a new organization, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most, featuring over 20 social service organizations.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

CCE Monroe to celebrate Ginny Wilterdink

The Master Gardener program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will recognize its valued Master Gardener, Ginny Wilterdink, during a celebration on October 11. At 100 years old, Ginny has been an active Master Gardener for 34 years, contributing to the stewardship of Monroe County parks, participating in educating the public at a variety of events, and assisting home gardeners in safe and effective practices of gardening.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Zip Code#Held Hostage#R Centers
WHEC TV-10

Friends and family continue to honor fallen firefighter Elvis Reyes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friends and family are remembering fallen Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes. The Reyes family, and many others, continue to celebrate Elvis, and who he was, in the Flower City community. The Reyes family says, when a loved ones passes away they pray for them for nine days.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Beyond the Sanctuary holds first recognition event for volunteers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Beyond the Sanctuary at Memorial AME Zion Church celebrated the volunteers who work tirelessly to help Rochester area adults and children, facing the physical and emotional impact of hunger and poverty. Active and retired educators, community activists, faith-based, and corporate leaders, were among the 80 volunteers who donate their time, and talents to support BTS programs, including a food pantry, clothes closet, youth summer camp, emergency services, and programs designed to help adults transition from poverty to being self-sustaining.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Greece
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester presents its first Fall Fest at Parcel 5 on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The heart of downtown was the newest destination for free family-friendly Autumn festivities including pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, a petting zoo, and more fun seasonal activities!. Fall Fest took place on Saturday at Parcel 5. The event featured the City of Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October

The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Oct. 2, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is talking all about local businesses that are leaving a lasting legacy in the Rochester area. Three of the businesses you’ll hear from have been in Rochester for many generations, and one of them started in 2019.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy