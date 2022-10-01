Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Top EU official vows to ‘stress test’ pipelines after leaks
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage last week to the...
National Archives releases new details of effort to retrieve docs Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago
The National Archives and Records Administration on Monday released two sets of correspondence that offer new insight into the effort to retrieve boxes of presidential records recovered Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in January. The National Archives recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages,...
OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.
Burkina Faso coup leader says vote still expected by 2024
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier, as regional mediators delayed their visit following the country's second coup this year. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim...
Solomon Islands PM says he won't jeopardise Pacific security
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told his Australian counterpart on Thursday he would not do anything that undermined Pacific security and would not allow military bases in his country under a security deal with China, media reported.
The leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region has been invited to African Union-led peace talks in South Africa this weekend
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia's Tigray region has been invited to African Union-led peace talks in South Africa this weekend. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Digest 2 pm
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ———————— ONLY ON AP. ———————— UKRAINE-WAR CRIMES-GRAIN — An...
'Women were going to school and they were free': Afghan refugee starts anew in Milwaukee at UWM
MILWAUKEE — It’s been just over a year since hundreds of Afghan refugees fled their homeland when the Taliban took over. Many of them escaped to the United States, with some landing in Wisconsin. Ten Afghan refugee women now attend school at UW- Milwaukee. They’re attending the university’s...
Chinese civil war refugee makes love for Taiwan flag a dining experience
TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Days away from Taiwan's National Day, a long line of people snakes out of Chang Lao-wang's restaurant, where the Chinese civil war refugee displays his ardent love for Taiwan's flag while serving up Yunnan rice noodles to the lunchtime crowd.
Bears fortify bets on Asian FX on resilient dollar, growth fears: Reuters Poll
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Analysts' positions on most emerging Asian currencies firmed deep in bear territory, a Reuters poll found, as a resilient dollar, a coerced yuan, a decisively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and global economic headwinds shroud the outlook.
Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains. Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city's Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services...
Malaysian PM to have 'routine' meeting with king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he may propose a date for dissolution of parliament in his meeting with the country's monarch on Thursday, state media reported, as he faces calls to hold early elections this year.
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and impede Hong Kong's return to its role of global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
US believes elements within Ukraine's government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN.
Asian shares climb, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Thursday as the dollar wobbled ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
