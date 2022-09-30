Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker center Mark Pelini dies in Indiana crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A former Husker offensive lineman has died in a crash in Indiana. 31-year-old Mark Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday night. Two other people remain hospitalized.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials: 15,000 acres burned by Bovee Fire
HALSEY, Neb. -- Over 15,000 acres have been burned by a fire in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands, firefighters continued to battle throughout the night, with additional resources en route. The village of Halsey was among the areas evacuated by the Bovee Fire. Multiple large and...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraskans rally against abortion for Life Chain
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Sunday, dozens of northeast Nebraskans gathered in support of the national Life Chain in Norfolk. The Norfolk Area Right to Life group, along with fellow community members protesting abortion, joined together at the corner of 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue to protest against abortion. Norfolk Right...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
OVFD sent crews to assist with Bovee Fire
O'NEILL, Neb. -- Authorities in the central part of Nebraska are fighting a 15,000-acre fire that ignited near Halsey Sunday. The O'Neill Volunteer Fire Department sent units to help battle the Bovee Fire. The OVFD sent four personnel and two rigs to the Bovee Fire as part of the Boyd-Holt...
Comments / 0