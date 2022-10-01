Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a car was exiting a parking lot and collided with a southbound SUV on Greenville Road. The driver...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
Injuries reported in bus crash on I-40 in Wilson County
An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
kbsi23.com
2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
5 injured in 2 separate crashes on I-40 in Nashville
One person is in critical condition and four others are injured following two overnight crashes on Interstate 40 in Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Two Vehicles And Wooden Statue Damaged In Hopkinsville
Two vehicles along with a wooden statue were found damaged in two separate incidents in Hopkinsville Sunday. Hopkinsville Police say someone slashed the tires on a 2020 Honda Accord and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on Lee Lane Sunday afternoon. In a separate incident a wooden Bigfoot statue was pushed over...
whopam.com
Man injured in Parkway accident dies
The man injured in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County has died. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller identified the victim as 48-year old Mike Shiery of Evansville, who died at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Shiery had been southbound near the...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm a truck and car collided at the entrance of Popeyes and Fort Campbell Boulevard sending the car off the roadway. The driver of the car was taken...
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
Man who died in Sacramento fire identified
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
clayconews.com
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
Juvenile injured in North Nashville shooting
A juvenile was injured in a North Nashville shooting Saturday evening, according to officials.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
whvoradio.com
2022 Hal Fennel Memorial Tractor Plow Day
A large crowd of drivers turned out with their tractors Saturday to till the soil the old fashioned way at Cundiff Farms in Trigg County. The West Kentucky Antique Power Association hosted the plow day event that was named in memory of longtime club President and antique tractor lover Hal Fennel. There a pleasant variety of tractors on hand for the event representing many of the traditional tractor brands. Plow day rotates between Cundiff Farms in Trigg County and Garnett Farms in Christian County on the first Saturday of October.
Hendersonville fire crews are investigating deadly fire
A deadly house fire Wednesday afternoon in Hendersonville claimed the life of one of the homeowners. The fire department said they could not find a smoke alarm inside the home.
