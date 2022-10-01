ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
Sportscasting

Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move

Hailie Deegan entered her pit box too hot at Talladega, hitting her carrier and sending the wheel bouncing across pit road. And things went downhill from there. The post Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Matt DiBenedetto wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega

Matt DiBenedetto won Saturday’s 250-mile NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on a day pockmarked by numerous accidents, including a major one at the finish. As the field swept to the finish line in overtime, a multi-car crash developed as Corey Heim lost control of his...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Petit Le Mans pre-race news and notes

Race day for Motul Petit Le Mans, the finale of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has dawned cool and partly cloudy, leaving nice conditions to test the setup for the end of the race in the morning warmup. There is a low chance of rain, which decreases to zero for the closing hours.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Allmendinger wins Talladega to advance in Xfinity playoffs

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger finally won his first race on a superspeedway with a last-lap pass that allowed him to beat Sam Mayer to the Talladega Superspeedway finish line by less than three feet. Allmendinger's fourth Xfinity Series win of the season locked him into the next...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Wayne Taylor Racing announces 2023 IMSA GTP lineup

Ahead of today’s first official IMSA-sanctioned GTP test at Road Atlanta, Wayne Taylor Racing confirmed the drivers who will compete for the team in the inaugural season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTP era, which begins with January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Ricky Taylor and Filipe...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

IndyCar: Will Jimmie Johnson be replaced in 2023?

With Jimmie Johnson retiring from full-time competition after the 2022 IndyCar season, will Chip Ganassi Racing replace him for 2023?. Jimmie Johnson announced that he will be stepping away from full-time racing for 2023, a move that vacates one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s four IndyCar seats. Johnson wrapped up...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

MSR crowned champions at Petit Le Mans after dramatic WTR retirement

With tensions high on their respective pitboxes, Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing battled down to the wire to determine the winner of Motul Petit Le Mans and the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi title. It came down to a broken WTR Acura and a season full of ups and downs bookended by victories for new champions Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Meyer Shank Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
TALLADEGA, AL

