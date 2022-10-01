ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Over 400 job seekers attend agricultural job fair

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent job fair saw its attendance double from last year.

Over 400 job seekers attended the agricultural job fair earlier this month.

Arizona@Work said it's possible these numbers have risen because people are starting to feel more comfortable going back to work since the COVID pandemic.

Yuma is the nation's third largest vegetable producer and hundreds of seasonal workers are hired during harvest season which runs from October through April.

Mariana Martinez, Arizona@Work Employer Engagement Coordinator said ag employers have many positions available.

"From your labor work, your general labor field work, to maybe some cooler production positions as well," said Martinez.

The Goodwill Career Center Manager, Edna Cordova said their center partners with local organizations and employers to help community members find work best suited for them.

"It is general labor extensive work so definitely someone who can work out, in this case, the colder weather, being on your feet for eight hours a day," explained Cordova. "One of the other things, if you get into a job that requires a certification like forklift or maybe driving for a CDL."

Cordova mentions most companies do certify their workers and there is a truck driving school in Yuma that assists with obtaining a commercial driver's license.

She said the career center will do its best to help get your foot in the door.

"We do help with resume development, mock interviewing is another one," said Cordova. "Having hiring events here as well."

The Goodwill Career Center is providing more job opportunities at a Yuma Community Job and Education Fair on Wednesday Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel located at 2030 S. Avenue 3E.

Job seekers can stop by the career center to get resume preparation and practice interviewing.

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
