Dateland, AZ

Social media school threat in Dateland

By Faith Rodriquez
 2 days ago
DATELAND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they received a report of a student posting threats of violence to social media after being suspended for having a BB gun at school on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Students from Dateland Elementary School reported pictures on social media to their parents about a suspect carrying what they thought was a gun on the bus and parents told staff about the situation.

The suspect's parents found a BB gun in the suspect's backpack and was notified of suspension, according to the YCSO.

After the suspect was told they would be suspended, they posted threats to social media targeting the school and students said the YCSO.

YCSO said they arrested and booked the 12-year-old suspect from Dateland, AZ into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for interfering or disrupting a school, carrying a weapon into school grounds and three counts of threats.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect did not have access to firearms but only had a single BB gun said the YCSO.

If you or anyone have anymore information about this case, you can contact the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

