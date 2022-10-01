Read full article on original website
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 16/18 Buckeyes Win 4-1 to Complete Sweep
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 16/18 Ohio State men’s hockey team opened the campaign with a road sweep of Mercyhurst, closing out the series with a 4-1 win Sunday afternoon in Erie, Pa. Ohio State, which won 4-2 Saturday, led the Lakers 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 early in the second. Mercyhurst got on the board shortly after the fourth Buckeye goal, but neither team scored the rest of the way.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Posts Highest Opening Match Score In Program History
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University rifle Team got its 2022-23 campaign underway in Murray, Ky. on Sunday. The team fired two separate matches against the host Racers firing a score of 4691 (Murray State 4699) in match 1 and a score of 4601 (Murray State 4614) in match 2. The 4691 is the highest opening match score in program history, beating last season’s opener at Nebraska.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Miyan Williams is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the heels of a record-tying performance Saturday afternoon versus Rutgers, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. WATCH: Miyan Williams Highlights vs. Rutgers. Williams, from Cincinnati and a graduate of Winton Woods High School, made his third...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Rally to Defeat the Mavericks, 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team earned the series sweep of RV/RV Minnesota State with a thrilling 5-4 win Saturday afternoon in Mankato, Minn. The Buckeyes (2-0-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) scored three consecutive goals in the third period to finish its season-opening weekend with two wins.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blank Kent State, 4-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team carried the momentum it gained from a win over Michigan State on Friday and turned it into a 4-0 shutout of Kent State on Sunday. The Buckeyes have won two consecutive games and improved to 5-5 overall. Kent State is also 5-5. The Short Story.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hamptons Intercollegiate Up Next for Ohio State
Course: Maidstone Club – East Hampton, N.Y. Tee Times: Tee times from 7:45-9:15 off Nos. 1 and 10 both days. Teams: Loyola Maryland, Georgetown, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oregon State, Penn, Princeton,. Utah, Virginia, Yale. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a solid showing last week at the Inverness Intercollegiate, Ohio...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Starts the Season with 2-1 Win over Minnesota State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/1 Ohio State women’s hockey team kicked the 2022-23 season off with a 2-1 win at RV/RV Minnesota State on Friday afternoon in Mankato, Minn. The Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 WCHA) were led by Jenn Gardiner and Gabby Rosenthal who each picked up two points in the game.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Oldenburg Earns 50th Career Win in Four Sets at Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-5, 3-1 B1G) won in four sets (25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21) at Indiana (9-7, 2-2 B1G) on Saturday evening in Bloomington, giving Ohio State Head Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg her 50th career victory. Ohio State led the first set from...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Goldean’s Goal in OT Lifts Ohio State over Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team needed an extra session to do it, but Emma Goldean’s overtime goal lifted the Buckeyes to a 2-1 conference win over Michigan State on Friday afternoon at Buckeye Varsity Field. The Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak and improves to 4-5 on the season and 1-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 4-5, 0-4. The Short Story.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big B1G Battle vs. Penn State Set for Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State opens the final month of the regular season with a big matchup against No. 6 Penn State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Sunday. The teams are currently tied in the Big Ten standings with six matches to play. First touch is set for noon with streaming coverage on BTN+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Cantos Siemers and Ratliff at ITA All-American Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This week, Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are traveling to Cary, N.C., for the ITA All-American Championships. Cantos Siemers is in the singles main draw, with Ratliff in singles qualifying. The tandem is also in the doubles main draw.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men and Women Finish Second at Lakefront Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the maroon races of the Loyola Lakefront Invitational Friday in Chicago, both the No. 25-ranked Ohio State women and the Buckeye men placed second in the team competition. The women had three Top 10 finishers, with five men in the Top 20. The women, despite...
