COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 16/18 Ohio State men’s hockey team opened the campaign with a road sweep of Mercyhurst, closing out the series with a 4-1 win Sunday afternoon in Erie, Pa. Ohio State, which won 4-2 Saturday, led the Lakers 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 early in the second. Mercyhurst got on the board shortly after the fourth Buckeye goal, but neither team scored the rest of the way.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO