Stillwater, OK

The Call Up: Oklahoma State Takes On Baylor, High School Rivalries, & Can OU Rebound

 2 days ago
There are several big matchups happening tonight as we near the halfway point in the season. This afternoon we are calling Jonathan Huskey up to break down a weekend full of football.

247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's 36-25 win at Baylor

WACO, Tex. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said the matchup against Baylor on Saturday was as even of a game as it gets in the box score with the difference being the Cowboys' special teams. The Pokes held on for a 36-25 win over the Bears inside McLane Stadium, getting revenge after a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game last December. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had just one interception and was responsible for two total touchdowns — one on an 8-yard pass to Bryson Green and another from a QB sneak on the goal line.
WACO, TX
