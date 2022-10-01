The Call Up: Oklahoma State Takes On Baylor, High School Rivalries, & Can OU Rebound

WACO, Tex. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said the matchup against Baylor on Saturday was as even of a game as it gets in the box score with the difference being the Cowboys' special teams. The Pokes held on for a 36-25 win over the Bears inside McLane Stadium, getting revenge after a heartbreaking loss in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game last December. Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had just one interception and was responsible for two total touchdowns — one on an 8-yard pass to Bryson Green and another from a QB sneak on the goal line.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO