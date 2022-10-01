going see alot dead cars on the roads causing backups. ah I forgot to charge my car .Glad I can walk to work and stores
yes bad idea I think they do should of put the electric cars and charging stations on the voters ballets but no the do things that no one really wants
and to do things that only rich people can afford there's a lot of people here can't afford electric cars or new cars every year they can't afford to charge up their cars for 45 to an hour every time that they stop at a station off the highway and plus they're probably charging them just as much for gas I mean just just as much as gas is just for electric charge up and that's not cool either they should put it on the voters about it so people can vote for it and not not just let them do what the heck they want
