Indiana State

sun shine
2d ago

going see alot dead cars on the roads causing backups. ah I forgot to charge my car .Glad I can walk to work and stores

Danny Boyer
1d ago

yes bad idea I think they do should of put the electric cars and charging stations on the voters ballets but no the do things that no one really wants

Danny Boyer
1d ago

and to do things that only rich people can afford there's a lot of people here can't afford electric cars or new cars every year they can't afford to charge up their cars for 45 to an hour every time that they stop at a station off the highway and plus they're probably charging them just as much for gas I mean just just as much as gas is just for electric charge up and that's not cool either they should put it on the voters about it so people can vote for it and not not just let them do what the heck they want

Related
WANE-TV

3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indiana State
Fox 59

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Communications specialist Joe Young recently found himself a long way from his home in Terre Haute as he was standing in high rainwater fixing a stranger’s car belt. Young, a communications specialist and volunteer for the American Red Cross, was recently deployed to Florida...
NORTH PORT, FL
103GBF

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

North Split lane changes coming Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
INDIANA STATE
Infrastructure Construction
Electric Vehicles
Politics
Cars
NAACP
WTHI

INDIANA GPS UPDATE

"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards. The Indiana Department of Education has been using the past year to revamp how it measures student achievement. There is still work that needs to be done, but local educators are already using the new standards.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
INDIANA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living

The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Holcomb departs for Europe

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is traveling overseas this week, meeting with political and business leaders in Europe on his latest foreign jobs mission. The governor will visit with leaders in Germany and Switzerland in the coming days to try and build on economic development efforts here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
My Magic GR

Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
RESTAURANTS
wfft.com

Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
INDIANA STATE

