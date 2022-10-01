ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’

By Ariana Figueroa
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kTkj_0iHRmu3L00
The wreckage o a car teeters on a buckled roadway in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 30, 2022, in Matlacha, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian.

“As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. “We’re just beginning to see the scale of that destruction.”

He did not take questions from reporters or say if he would visit Florida, but stressed the importance of the country coming together to help those affected by the hurricane. He mentioned he was in continuous contact with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as other coastal governors.

“Our hearts go out to all those folks whose lives have been absolutely devastated by this storm, America’s heart is literally breaking,” Biden said. “I just want the people of Florida to know we see what you’re going through, and we’re with you. We’re going to do everything we can for you.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a Friday press briefing, after Biden’s remarks, that the White House would make an announcement if Biden decides to travel to Florida or Puerto Rico. The island was hit by Hurricane Fiona last week, leaving people without power after the hurricane damaged the island’s power grid.

Jean-Pierre did not answer a question from a reporter asking if Biden would meet with DeSantis.

“This is not about politics,” she said. “This is about the people of Florida and what they need.”

She said the president is focusing on getting resources to the states affected by Hurricane Ian and helping Puerto Rico recover.

Hurricane Ian demolished Southwest Florida, leaving millions without power, and damaging homes, businesses and bridges. On Thursday, Biden declared Florida a major disaster area, approving federal aid to help with local recovery efforts in areas affected by the hurricane.

On Friday he also declared the Commonwealth of Virginia as a major disaster area.

Biden said that Ian is likely to rank as the worst hurricane to ever hit Florida. Hurricane Andrew in 1992 is considered one of “the strongest and most devastating hurricane on record to hit southern Florida,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hurricane Andrew was a Category 5 hurricane that hit Miami, leaving 51 dead. More than 50,000 homes were destroyed and the storm caused $27 billion in damage.

Biden said on Friday that it will take months and years for Florida to recover from Hurricane Ian.

After battering Florida for days, Hurricane Ian landed in South Carolina shortly after the president’s remarks. It’s currently a Category 1 storm, a category that has maximum sustained winds of 95 miles per hour.

Biden said he also approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina, after Republican Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster requested the designation.

During his remarks, Biden urged the residents of South Carolina to listen to “all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions.”

In Florida, there is one confirmed death and 20 under investigation, and nearly 2 million homes and business are still without power, DeSantis and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said during a news conference Friday. Those deaths are unconfirmed, because it’s not known if they are storm-related or not.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a Friday press conference that “Congress pledges to be there for those who were affected now and in the future.”

Comments / 10

Broward Shark
2d ago

While President Biden is giving Florida help DeSantis is doing nothing. People are stranded others need water and supplies stop babbling and mobilize the national guard and wild life staff to search for survivors. Mobilize drones to search for survivors. Stop talking and help south west Floridians. Time is of the essence.

Reply(6)
5
Related
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Elections
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Southwest Florida#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#The White House
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help

President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
The Independent

Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community

A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
BRADENTON, FL
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy