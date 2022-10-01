Florida man rescued after boat gets stuck in mangroves

SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard after his boat was stuck in mangroves.

A video shows a member of the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater descending from a helicopter to assist the man.

The man grabs some of his belongings and is hoisted from the boat and into the helicopter.

The man appeared to be unharmed.

The video also shows another boat stuck in the mangroves.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, with 150 mph sustained winds. It caused catastrophic damage to parts of southwest Florida and Central Florida.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.