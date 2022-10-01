ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man rescued after boat gets stuck in mangroves

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNKxS_0iHRmYpT00

SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard after his boat was stuck in mangroves.

See hardest hit areas in Florida with interactive aerial map

A video shows a member of the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater descending from a helicopter to assist the man.

The man grabs some of his belongings and is hoisted from the boat and into the helicopter.

The man appeared to be unharmed.

The video also shows another boat stuck in the mangroves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruqBc_0iHRmYpT00

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm, with 150 mph sustained winds. It caused catastrophic damage to parts of southwest Florida and Central Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian

Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
City
Sanibel, FL
NPR

After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go

We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangroves#Central Florida#Southwest Florida#United States Coast Guard#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

WFLA

101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy