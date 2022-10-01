ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

NewsTimes

Houston's late 17-yard TD run helps UConn beat Fresno State

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Devontae Houston rushed for 105 yards and his 17-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining helped UConn beat Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday. Zion Turner passed for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Kevens Clercius had 79 yards receiving for UConn (2-4). Tre Wortham and Ian Swenson each had an interception for the Huskies defense.
FRESNO, CA
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hamden, CT
Sports
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Hamden, CT
College Sports
mainepublic.org

Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford

Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
MILFORD, CT
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title

A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
bee-news.com

Watch for moose!

Motorists are advised to watch for moose following recent sightings of them in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield. Though believed to be the same moose, the sightings serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
WOODBURY, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

14 haunted events to check out in CT in October

Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

New treatment helps relieve chronic pain at New England Spine & Disc

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For those suffering from chronic pain, finding relief isn’t always easy. Luckily, a new treatment offered at New England Spine & Disc may be able to help. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the clinic in Orange to learn more. For more information:...
ORANGE, CT
New Haven Independent

Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes

Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Nyberg: Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones gives twist on classic dish

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Thin crust, deep dish, New York or Chicago style. And now, cone…? If you’re looking for a new twist on pizza, try Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones, a food truck in Norwalk. It started with co-owners Ben Quick and Robert Layer, who met after Quick’s brother died. They became friends, and then […]
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Man arrested for stabbing incident near UConn campus: Police

WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.
WILLINGTON, CT
Newington Town Crier

Three Newington High students recognized on national level for scholastic excellence

NEWINGTON – Three Newington High School students were recognized nationally for scholastic excellence recently. NHS Principal Terra Tigno was proud to announce the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC) named Ryan Claffey, Trisha Iyer and Matthew Samarotto among its Commended Students for 2023. Tigno will be presenting letters from the...
NEWINGTON, CT

