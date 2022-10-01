Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
NewsTimes
Houston's late 17-yard TD run helps UConn beat Fresno State
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Devontae Houston rushed for 105 yards and his 17-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining helped UConn beat Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday. Zion Turner passed for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Kevens Clercius had 79 yards receiving for UConn (2-4). Tre Wortham and Ian Swenson each had an interception for the Huskies defense.
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through Oct. 9. Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainepublic.org
Bridgeport 'Sound on Sound' festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut
Lead singer of The Revivalists, David Shaw, jumps onto the loudspeaker barefoot mid-performance on Day 1 of the Sound on Sound festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Conn. A new concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day “Sound on Sound” festival was marred by parking problems, long lines and bad sound.
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge Native Brings Home National Title
A panel of distinguished judges chose Gabriella Durso as the 2022 USA National SLICC Ambassador. The crowning took place at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. The national pageant was live streamed to thousands of viewers from around the nation. Gabi is a 10-year old, 5th grade student at...
bee-news.com
Watch for moose!
Motorists are advised to watch for moose following recent sightings of them in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown, and New Fairfield. Though believed to be the same moose, the sightings serve as an important reminder for motorists to be aware that increased moose activity near roadways can pose a hazard. Though Connecticut’s moose population is small (about 100 individuals), moose can pose a serious threat to public safety when they wander onto roadways. Moose are more active and often travel farther distances during the fall breeding season, which peaks in September through October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular business expanding in Hartford
A family-owned business in Hartford is expanding and opening a new facility in the South Meadows area. It’s part of a larger redevelopment plan for that neighborhood.
Tag sale Minks to Sinks to be held this weekend at Wilton High School
The massive tag sale that benefits Family & Children's Agency will be held Oct. 1 through 3.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
14 haunted events to check out in CT in October
Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
WTNH.com
New treatment helps relieve chronic pain at New England Spine & Disc
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — For those suffering from chronic pain, finding relief isn’t always easy. Luckily, a new treatment offered at New England Spine & Disc may be able to help. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko stopped by the clinic in Orange to learn more. For more information:...
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Nyberg: Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones gives twist on classic dish
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Thin crust, deep dish, New York or Chicago style. And now, cone…? If you’re looking for a new twist on pizza, try Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones, a food truck in Norwalk. It started with co-owners Ben Quick and Robert Layer, who met after Quick’s brother died. They became friends, and then […]
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
Man arrested for stabbing incident near UConn campus: Police
WILLINGTON, Conn. — A man has been arrested for a stabbing that happened near the UConn, Storrs campus early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 80 Cisar Road in Willington just before 1 a.m. on Thursday. Preliminary reports found a disturbance ensued at the residence and a victim was found suffering from stab wounds. State police believe it's an isolated incident.
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
Newington Town Crier
Three Newington High students recognized on national level for scholastic excellence
NEWINGTON – Three Newington High School students were recognized nationally for scholastic excellence recently. NHS Principal Terra Tigno was proud to announce the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC) named Ryan Claffey, Trisha Iyer and Matthew Samarotto among its Commended Students for 2023. Tigno will be presenting letters from the...
Comments / 0