Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
Half-price admission for Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch opening weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch welcomes people back this season with a 13-acre corn maze, games, hay rides, pumpkin chucking and more. People can go in for half-price, which is five dollars during opening weekend Oct. 1st and 2nd. “I think it’s...
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. – Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the killing of Spokane woman in 1986.
Trooper Atkinson comes home Sunday after recovering from gunshot injuries, escorted by parade
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home from the hospital after being shot multiple times on September 22. A parade will help escort him home this Sunday. The motorcade will exit Highway 12 at Myra Road and follow it all the way down to Dallas Military...
