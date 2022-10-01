Read full article on original website
Related
Even by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ standards, this TD pass at Tampa was amazing
Fans were calling Patrick Mahomes a magician after he somehow completed this throw against Tampa Bay.
thecomeback.com
Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision
If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
What is the bottom line for Myles Garrett after his accident? – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett’s driving record shows he has been reckless and irresponsible at times. To pretend otherwise or offer excuses because too many athletes (and others) have scary driving habits is to miss the point. What Garrett has been doing behind the wheel is wrong and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ten potential head coaching candidates for Wisconsin football
A look at several potential candidates for the Wisconsin Badgers head coaching position following the dismissal of Paul Chryst.
Browns' Myles Garrett Injury Unlikely to Resolve Soon
Listed as questionable for Week 4’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons, Myles Garrett could be weeks away from returning to his uninhibited form. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns defensive end was injured in a single-car crash, injuring his shoulder and knee. Although both injuries are considered minor, the shoulder injury could take up to four weeks to resolve.
Browns lose 23-20 to the Falcons to fall to 2-2 after their week of Myles Garrett adversity
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Browns were unable to travel to Atlanta and win one for Myles Garrett as he sat at home nursing his wounds from flipping his Porsche multiple times on Monday but surviving the harrowing crash. Nor were they able to shut down the Falcons’ running game...
Blake Griffin cites NBA legend as reason for unique Celtics number
Monday was Blake Griffin’s first official day as a member of the Boston Celtics. Boston will be the forward’s fourth NBA stop and Griffin took inspiration from another well-traveled legendary NBA big man when picking out his new number. Griffin will become the first Boston Celtic to ever...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Roberts Feels All-Star Hurler Will be a 'Big Piece' of LA's Success This October
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is expected to be one of the starters for LA in the postseason
Comments / 0