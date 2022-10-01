ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns make major Myles Garrett decision

If there were anybody who could have played a professional football game the same week in which he flipped his car multiple times, it would have been Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett had refused to rule himself out earlier in the week. His parents had warned him not...
NESN

Browns' Myles Garrett Injury Unlikely to Resolve Soon

Listed as questionable for Week 4’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons, Myles Garrett could be weeks away from returning to his uninhibited form. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns defensive end was injured in a single-car crash, injuring his shoulder and knee. Although both injuries are considered minor, the shoulder injury could take up to four weeks to resolve.
