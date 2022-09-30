ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Jet Coffee Announces Third Location in Lafayette

A popular coffee shop is expanding and residents, like me, can’t wait.

Jet Coffee announced that they are expanding to a third location in the Lafayette area.

The third location of Jet Coffee will be a pretty special location, it will be the first rooftop coffee bar in the city.

The new location will be located in the 200 block of Spring Farm Road in the Ambassador Town Center Phase 2. And for those that are paying attention, yes, that is right by Costco.

Jet Coffee will be about 3,000 square feet and will have a floating staircase that will lead to a rooftop bar. The rooftop bar will include large fans, outdoor furniture, and charging stations for those who want to work in the fresh air.

Jet Coffee won’t be the only business that is part of this development and I personally can’t wait to see what other businesses decided to open up in this area.

The opening date for this third location of Jet Coffee is tentatively set for the Summer of 2023.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lafayette, LA
