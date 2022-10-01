ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Times Recorder

Surging Sheridan runs over Philo

THORNVILLE — The Division III, Region 11 race to the top is all the excitement at Northern Local Schools. Leaning on a projected No. 3 seed by joeeitel.com, the surging Generals have sought to return to their dominant ways. That mission continued against visiting Philo, which became the next...
THORNVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy