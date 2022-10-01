Read full article on original website
Woodridge, STVM runners earn titles; Hudson, Revere, Stow, STVM, Twinsburg win in soccer
CROSS COUNTRY 37th annual Woodridge CVNP Invitational Woodridge junior Reese Reaman placed first Saturday in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational Girls White Division Race at Kendall Hills. ...
Highlights: Valley Christian vs. Columbiana
Valley Christian (6-0) will visit Southern in week eight. Columbiana (0-6) will host East Palestine.
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, October 1
Team scores: 1. John Glenn 47, 2. Indian Valley 48, 3. St. Clairsville 84, 4. Licking Valley 86, 5. Carrollton 132, 6. Edison 134, 7. Cambridge 155. Non-scoring teams: Meadowbrook, Brooke, Zanesville, West Muskingum, Maysville. Race winner: Ben Shields (St. Clairsville) 16:43.41. Indian Valley: 2. Xander Heil 16:48.05, 5. Joe...
Pawlowski, Brookfield blank Newton Falls
Brookfield (6-1) will host LaBrae in week eight. Newton Falls (2-5) will visit Liberty.
Reynolds powers past Kennedy Catholic
Jalen Wagner scores twice in the first quarter to lead Reynolds to their fifth win of the season.
Surging Sheridan runs over Philo
THORNVILLE — The Division III, Region 11 race to the top is all the excitement at Northern Local Schools. Leaning on a projected No. 3 seed by joeeitel.com, the surging Generals have sought to return to their dominant ways. That mission continued against visiting Philo, which became the next...
Roundup: Chillicothe girls soccer falls to Worthington Kilbourne
Worthington Kilbourne 2, Chillicothe 0: The Cavaliers' tear through the end of their regular season was stopped short after they were shut out by the Wolves on Saturday. Despite having gone undefeated through their last three matches, the Cavaliers were handed their second loss of the season. Goalkeepers Ally Alderman...
