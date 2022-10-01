Bombers coast to 44-14 win over North Woods

COOK — The North Woods football team played a solid first half of football on Friday afternoon against visiting Braham.

They made just a couple of mistakes in the half and The Bombers took advantage of them.

The mistakes added up in the third quarter and the Grizzlies ran out of gas and the Bombers coasted to a 44-14 win.

“We really did some good things in that first half,” North Woods head coach Joel Anderson said. “We really got sloppy in the second half and then just got tired.”

The Bombers scored in the opening quarter when they recovered a bad snap to the punter deep in Grizzlies territory.

Quarterback Jacob Tepley ran it in from five yards out to make it a 6-0 Braham lead. The point after failed.

The Bombers added to their lead with just nine seconds left in the opening quarter.

Tepley took the snap and pitched the ball to Tanner Doble, who raced 29 yards to the end zone. Tepley hit Doble with the two-point conversion to make it a 14-0 game after one quarter.

“We made those two mistakes in the first and they made us pay,” Anderson said.

Neither team could get anything going in the second quarter until the Grizzlies scored with 55 seconds left in the half.

Jared Chiabotti ran one in from two yards out to cut the Braham lead to 14-6. Jonah Burnett hit Trajen Barto with the two point conversion and the teams went in to the half with the Bombers up 14-8.

“Overall we had a pretty good first half,” Anderson said. “We had a couple more chances but just couldn’t get it done.”

The Bombers added to their led in theird quarter when Tepley ran around the outside of the Grizzlies defense and raced 31 yards for the touchdown. Tepley then hit Gavon Schroeder with the two-point conversion to make it 22-8.

Braham wasn’t done yet.

On their next possession Tepley hit Logan Leniz with a 15 touchdown pass to make it a 28-8 Braham lead.

With time starting to run out in the quarter, Tepely picked off a Burnett pass and ran 27 yards for a touchdown. Tepley added the conversion and it was a 36-8 Bombers lead after three quarters.

“You could tell we were getting tired,” Anderson said. “I told them after the game that we have to put four good quarters together.”

The Grizzlies scored in the fourth quarter when Burnett hit Olin Nelson with a 34 yard touchdown pass. The point after failed.

Braham closed out the scoring when Carsyn Londgren ran it in from 40 yards out. Tepley ran in the conversion to close out the scoring.

The Grizzlies will travel to Mille Lacs next Friday.

“We still have work to do,” Anderson said. “I think they are willing to put the work in and I think it will pay off.”

BHS 14 0 22 8 — 44

NW 0 8 0 6 — 14

First Quarter

BHS: Jacob Tepley 5 run (Run Failed)

BHS: Tanner Doble 5 pass from Tepley (Doble pass from Tepley)

Second Quarter

NW: Jared Chiabotti 2 run (Trajen Barto pass from Jonah Burnett)

Third Quarter

BHS: Tepley 31 run (Gavon Schroeder pass from Tepley)

BHS: Logan Leniz 15 pass from Tarpley (Pass failed)

BHS: Tepley 27 interception catch and run (Tepley run)

Fourth Quarter

NW: Olin Nelson 34 pass from Burnett (Pass failed)

BHS: Carsyn Londgren 40 run (Tepley run)