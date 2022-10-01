ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

’Jackets looking for a spark to get offense going

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 2 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team needs a lift, and Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard is hoping Homecoming provides that spark.

Hibbing is hosting Mora today, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex in what Howard hopes is a step in the right direction for his team.

Last season, the Bluejackets fell to Mora 14-12, not being able to capitalize on two, 2-point conversions after touchdowns.

Howard is hoping this game is a different experience for his team.

“When I played in high school, we ended up having one game on Saturday, and it’s a different feeling,” Howard said. “It’s a different setting. You’re used to the Friday night lights, but now, it’s in the afternoon.”

With that and Homecoming, Howard believes this is what the team needs to snap a four-game losing streak.

“Homecoming is always a busy week for the kids because there’s a lot of things going on,” he said. “There’s different events every day. It’ll be different this year being the fact that we play on Saturday.

“The kids will have to refocus, but they have that night to totally refocus.”

As far as the game goes, Hibbing has prepared for the Mustangs a little differently than in the past weeks.

“We’ve done a lot more competition-based things,” Howard said. “You can tell there’s a difference with the kids right now. Offensively and defensively, there’s a lot of different things going on.

“As long as we can keep coaching them up the rest of this week, we can keep on going.”

The key for the Bluejackets is just doing their specific jobs, especially in the ultimate team game.

Everything has to be in sync for a play to work.

“We’ve been talking about that with the kids,” Howard said. “When you’re trying to combine kids from different grades, they haven't played together much. Our ninth- and 10th-graders haven’t played with our juniors and seniors.

“Now, you’re trying to combine them and make it a whole-new trust. It takes some time. Hopefully, things have gotten a little bit better. We’ve mixed up the juniors, seniors, sophomores and freshmen. It’s been a lot of fun at practice.”

Quarterback Nathan Gustafson is settled into the position after taking over for Bryson Larrabee, who is out with an injury.

“Nathan struggled a little bit last week, and we had a lot of other things going on,” Howard said. “Things have settled down, and we’ve worked on the fundamentals with our quarterbacks in making their reads.”

Hoard expects Mora to bring it on offense.

“They’re going to power it on you,” he said. “They don’t throw it often. They will come at you, and force you to stop them. Our defense has worked on that. We have the right personnel and the right play calls going on the defensive side that should be able to stop them at times.

“They try to control the ball. When they have the ball, they control the clock. It’s going to be vital for our defense to get three-and-outs.”

