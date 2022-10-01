ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Meta provides security detail to former COO Sheryl Sandberg over death threats

By Brady Knox, Breaking News Reporter
 2 days ago
Meta will provide former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg with a security detail due to death threats.

Sandberg is departing Meta after Friday, but she will remain on its board, according to Reuters. She served as a close ally of CEO Mark Zuckerberg during her 14-year tenure at the company, overseeing several policies that have drawn her many critics. Meta didn't specify what threats she has received despite her departure from the company.

Funding for her personal security is expected to last until at least June 30 of next year.

Personal security for the former executive is expected to be expensive. The company paid a total of $26.8 million for Zuckerberg's security detail and private aircraft in just a single year. The estimated total for Sandberg's security detail is unknown.

Meta, formerly Facebook, made headlines several times under Sandberg's stewardship, including when company representatives appeared before Congress amid revelations that the company had sold millions of users' data to third-party companies. She was reportedly a leading figure in driving Meta's ad-based business model, decried by many as exploitative.

Sandberg is leaving the company as shares have plummeted by over 60% in 2022, according to CNBC.

