San Antonio, TX

post-register.com

Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼

CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium. The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up...
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game

SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Local
Texas Education
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige

Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
lakefrontollu.com

Sorority life in San Antonio

Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Linus School Sports#Southside High School#Holy Cross#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Brandeis#Veterans Memorial#Madison#Eagle Pass Winn#Sacs#St Joseph Academy
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You

During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen

El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX

