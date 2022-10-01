Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million Disagreement
San Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles
South Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
Texas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
post-register.com
Peoples too much in 49-42 Lockhart loss￼
CONVERSE — Two kickoff recoveries and 366 yards rushing by James Peoples (five touchdowns) were still only enough for Veterans Memorial High School to nip Lockhart, 49-42, Friday night at D.W Rutledge Stadium. The game featured 1,180 yards of offense, but recoveries of an onsides kick and a pop-up...
KENS 5
UTSA downs Middle Tennessee in Friday night bout, opens conference play with win
SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and scampered into the endzone for two more scores as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro Friday to open conference play. The Roadrunners improved to 3-2 with the win, which saw the Lightning pull to within 7 points when Zeke...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige
Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
lakefrontollu.com
Sorority life in San Antonio
Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December
The event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.
tpr.org
Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen
El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
news4sanantonio.com
Our Lady of the Lake hosts Purple Run for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the most recent statistics show, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 23 percent increase in Domestic Violence-related murders in Texas. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, Our Lady of the Lake is hosting the 10th annual Purple...
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
KSAT 12
SA Councilman offers $500 reward for tips leading to arrests of Comanche Park vandals
SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns. “Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that...
mesquite-news.com
Trustees at South San ISD petition two members’ removal for ‘incompetency,’ ‘official misconduct’
The board of trustees at South San Antonio Independent School District petitioned to have two of its members removed for “incompetency and official misconduct” during the board’s monthly meeting Sept 19. South San ISD, home to one of the top five feeder high schools for Texas A&M...
