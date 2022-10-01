Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Rochelle Garza is the Democrats’ best chance of winning statewide office in Texas, but she still faces an uphill battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
KSAT 12
Uvalde parents demand stricter gun laws ahead of Abbott, O’Rourke gubernatorial debate
Before the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke in the Rio Grande Valley, the parents of several Robb Elementary students stepped up to the microphone to voice their opinions on one of the state’s most divisive topics: gun control. It’s an issue that’s close to their...
KSAT 12
35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate
EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
KSAT 12
TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew Watkins speaks with Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press and Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law about the turmoil in the Texas attorney general’s office and its litigation success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. – The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
KSAT 12
Donate blood, get a Halloween T-shirt
SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween. Through October, donors will take home a Halloween donor T-shirt of their choice. Recent traumas have caused steep decreases in the community blood supply and led to multiple days last week with less than a one-day community blood supply, according to a new release.
Comments / 0