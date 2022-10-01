ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

35 family members of Uvalde shooting victims throw their support behind Beto O’Rourke ahead of debate

EDINBURG — Hours ahead of the only planned gubernatorial debate of the election cycle, the families of Uvalde school shooting victims threw their support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke, saying in a news conference that incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had not taken meaningful enough action on gun control measures following the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew Watkins speaks with Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press and Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law about the turmoil in the Texas attorney general’s office and its litigation success.
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. – The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game

SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
Donate blood, get a Halloween T-shirt

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween. Through October, donors will take home a Halloween donor T-shirt of their choice. Recent traumas have caused steep decreases in the community blood supply and led to multiple days last week with less than a one-day community blood supply, according to a new release.
