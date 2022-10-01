Read full article on original website
ISU soccer loses fifth-straight; scoring struggles continue
Despite a strong second half performance, Illinois State soccer lost 1-0 against Belmont as it fell to 2-11 on the season Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. This marks the fifth-straight loss for the Redbirds, making them 0-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. An early goal from BU’s Kennedy Wise enough to give the Bruins a narrow 1-0 lead. The shutout also marked ISU’s fifth-consecutive match without scoring.
Vandenburgh earns third MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
Illinois State football senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh continues to wreak havoc on opposing defenses, once again being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week. This is the third time in four games that Vandenburgh has gotten this award. The Freeport, Illinois, native was all over the field,...
ISU women's tennis puts together strong Redbird Invitational
Illinois State women’s tennis impressed this past weekend, hosting the Redbird Invitational and winning 14 of its 17 doubles matches. On top of their doubles matches, the Redbirds were victorious in 11 of their 15 singles matches. Senior Tara Damnjanovic and junior Tijana Zlatanovic led the way in doubles by winning all five of their flight No. 1 matches, garnering praise from ISU head coach Maja Kovacek.
Redbird volleyball falls short in conference home-opener, pursuit of attendance record
Offensive struggles against a tough Valparaiso defense spoiled Illinois State volleyball's conference home-opener, while the Redbird Arena crowd fell short of an attendance record the program hoped to break Friday night. The Redbirds lost 3-1 as the Beacons appeared to have all the answers for head coach Allie Matters' attack....
ISU cross country puts together strong performance at Gans Creek Classic
Illinois State cross country showed out at the Gans Creek Classic Friday, as 11 runners of both the men and women’s team set career highs. The men placed 11th of 22 schools with standout performances from Baptiste Tardiveau, Zack Loomis, Tyler Klouda, Mathis Chavand, Jordan Wood and Yusuf Baig. Tardiveau's time of 24:14.0 puts him as the sixth-fastest 8,000-meter runner in school history, placing 21st in the individual race.
Illinois just out-wisconsined Wisconsin
There was a team on the field in Madison that played with far more physicality than the other. One that capitalized on the puzzling mistakes of the other. One that dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. One that left the building with a resounding 34-10 victory.
Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able […]
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
ISU's new Office of Equity and Inclusion looks to blend ideas of students, staff
Illinois State University has added a new Office of Equity and Inclusion in Old Union. The office will be where the WGLT radio station had been housed. President Terri Goss Kinzy spoke about the office’s purpose and its impact on the university. “This is just really going to make...
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
Bloomington High School, District 87 induct 3 into their halls of fame
Bloomington High School and District 87 have inducted two graduates and a longtime educator into their halls of fame. T. Markus Funk and Anne Wylie-Weiher are the newest inductees into the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, according to a district news release. Funk graduated from BHS in 1987 and...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
This year’s harvest looks ‘good, but not great’ for some central Illinois farmers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s that time of year when central Illinois farmers are spending hours upon hours out in their fields. The fall harvest is underway, so we checked in on how harvest is going so far. Mother nature has provided great weather conditions for harvesting. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Director of Issue Management for the Illinois Farm Bureau, said “What we’re hearing from our leaders across the state and from our county farm bureaus that are represented across the state, things are off to a good start. It’s a slow start, but we’ve had some ideal weather conditions here.”
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Man recovering from self-inflicted shooting following shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby. Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bloomington woman uses Facebook to reunite with biological son
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In 1996, at the age of 19, Jennifer Middlebrooks of Bloomington became a mother for the third time. She made the difficult decision to give up her baby boy JayCe for adoption. “He needed a better life than what I could give him at the...
