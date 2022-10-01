ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 13

AP_001324.8261cbe6b1e64845868ff6d0c9d4700c.1422
2d ago

Good 👍🏼 it’s about time! Their alway blaming ppl in cars cutting them off and their the ones driving crazy fast af and cutting ppl off

11
 

Bristol Press

Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car

BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 'Several' shots fired into East Harford house

EAST HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a weekend incident during which shots were fired into a house. No one was injured when several rounds were fired into a home on Brewer Street in Sunday’s pre-dawn hours, police said. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said the incident happened around 2 a.m.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants

The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
newstalknewengland.com

Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich police: Unoccupied vehicle shot multiple times

NORWICH — An unoccupied vehicle parked outside a Boswell Avenue location was shot multiple times Saturday in what police are calling a targeted attack. Police said they responded to 575 Boswell Ave. around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots. According to police, an unoccupied vehicle outside that location had been hit by multiple bullets, though nobody was injured during the incident.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

20 year old man suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:30 this evening, Hartford Police responded to the area of 12 Winter Street on ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to an area...
WTNH

14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
WTNH

One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint

Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

