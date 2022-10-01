Read full article on original website
Good 👍🏼 it’s about time! Their alway blaming ppl in cars cutting them off and their the ones driving crazy fast af and cutting ppl off
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Bristol Press
Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car
BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
Register Citizen
Bristol PD: Hartford man arrested in robbery at gunpoint, fleeing officers case
BRISTOL — Police arrested a 31-year-old Hartford man Sunday after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint before crashing a car while attempting to flee from officers, officials said. The pursuit began when officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to Webster Bank on Farmington Avenue after a customer told police...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash
Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
Register Citizen
Police: 'Several' shots fired into East Harford house
EAST HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a weekend incident during which shots were fired into a house. No one was injured when several rounds were fired into a home on Brewer Street in Sunday’s pre-dawn hours, police said. East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said the incident happened around 2 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
Know Him, Man Wanted For Robbing Bridgeport 11-Year-Old, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an 11-year-old boy who had just stepped off a school bus. The incident occurred in Bridgeport late afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 28 along East Main Street. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran with the Bridgeport Police, the...
Yale Daily News
Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants
The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
newstalknewengland.com
Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut
Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
Register Citizen
Norwich police: Unoccupied vehicle shot multiple times
NORWICH — An unoccupied vehicle parked outside a Boswell Avenue location was shot multiple times Saturday in what police are calling a targeted attack. Police said they responded to 575 Boswell Ave. around 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots. According to police, an unoccupied vehicle outside that location had been hit by multiple bullets, though nobody was injured during the incident.
Eyewitness News
20 year old man suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:30 this evening, Hartford Police responded to the area of 12 Winter Street on ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to an area...
14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
One in hospital after Hartford shooting on Winter Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has been brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot on Winter Street in Hartford on Saturday afternoon. The victim, a man in his 20s, is currently listed in stable condition. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation. Anyone with information […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint
Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
Harwinton Man Charged With DUI After Serious Watertown Crash, State Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested for an alleged DUI after a serious crash seriously injured two pedestrians. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on Route 8 in Watertown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 8 North,...
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
