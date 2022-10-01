ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical

MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's jail letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. - While awaiting trial in the Waukesha County Jail for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks wrote a letter to his mother, alleging mistreatment in custody. Brooks accused correctional officers and even other inmates of a lot – using racial slurs, making other verbal threats, violence and...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Which charges were dismissed?

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, had seven of the charges filed against him dismissed. In late August, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sided with the defense and...
WAUKESHA, WI
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise

Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski

Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting

Milwaukee Police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th & Cherry. The Medical Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man died, but did not give an age. It is unclear if anyone was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

How do we get through this?

WAUKESHA — On Friday afternoon downtown Waukesha was a scene of peace and quiet. People grabbed coffee to go, perused items in stores or went for a casual stroll in the heart of the city. Slightly worn Waukesha Strong signs hung in some business windows. The scene was nothing...
WAUKESHA, WI

