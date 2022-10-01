Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's jail letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. - While awaiting trial in the Waukesha County Jail for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, Darrell Brooks wrote a letter to his mother, alleging mistreatment in custody. Brooks accused correctional officers and even other inmates of a lot – using racial slurs, making other verbal threats, violence and...
WISN
Man accused in Memorial Day weekend 2006 mass shooting appears in court in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A captured fugitive wanted in a 2006 Milwaukee mass shooting is now back in the area. Police say Octaviano Juarez-Corro shot five people at South Shore Park in 2006 over Memorial Day weekend. Two of them died. Police in Mexico arrested him in February. Juarez-Corro made his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Which charges were dismissed?
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks, 40, on trial starting Monday, Oct. 3 for the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six and injured more than 60, had seven of the charges filed against him dismissed. In late August, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sided with the defense and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
WISN
Jury selection begins Monday morning in trial of Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Just more than 10 months after a man drove his SUV into the crowd at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
Concrete barriers hope to stop reckless driving on MPS School Property
The Milwaukee School of Languages has some new installations on the front of its property, meant to keep kids safe from reckless driving on school grounds.
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
Judge and Christmas parade killer have fiery back and forth in court
Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who is overseeing the case of the man accused of killing numerous people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, had a heated exchange with the defendant on Tuesday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski
Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
WISN
Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th & Cherry. The Medical Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man died, but did not give an age. It is unclear if anyone was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
Kenosha businessman reflects on Jacob Blake riot 2 years after a mob burned his business to the ground
Ahead of the midterm elections, a Kenosha businessman calls on politicians to put politics aside when it comes to promoting public safety amid rising crime.
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
Milwaukee residents allowed to rake leaves into curb lanes starting Oct. 1
Starting Saturday, Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes. The city will begin collecting leaves from the curb lanes on Oct. 17.
Greater Milwaukee Today
How do we get through this?
WAUKESHA — On Friday afternoon downtown Waukesha was a scene of peace and quiet. People grabbed coffee to go, perused items in stores or went for a casual stroll in the heart of the city. Slightly worn Waukesha Strong signs hung in some business windows. The scene was nothing...
