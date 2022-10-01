Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa issues first comment since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Doctor fired for clearing Tua Tagovailoa to play after concussion check – reports
An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear the Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a recent game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday. ESPN, who cited a National Football League source, said the neurotrauma consultant...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has concussion; no timeline for return
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Thursday night's game at Cincinnati. He underwent additional testing Friday.
Why Tua Tagovailoa’s injury puts the future of the NFL at risk
ESPN analyst and former NFL player Bart Scott believes parents will hesitate to let their kids play football after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury.
Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A scary moment on Thursday, Sept. 29, involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has the sports world buzzing. Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after he took a hit to the head in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The star player...
The Tua Tagovailoa effect? At least a dozen players benched Sunday under NFL concussion protocols
Following a firestorm of health and safety criticism directed at the NFL for its handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week, at least 12 players were removed from Sunday's games under the league's concussion protocols. The neurological evaluations occurred across eight of 14 games Sunday and appeared to...
NFLPA Fires 'Unaffiliated Consultant' Involved in Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Following the scary injury for Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, it was clear the response would need to be firm and swift. Many criticized the team, the NFL, and anybody else that could've avoided the moment. According to Sports Illustrated, the NFL Players Association is the first...
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer talks NFL and NFLPA changes to the concussion protocol following Tua Tagovailoa's injuries| FOX NFL Sunday
Jay Glazer discussed the NFL and NFLPA's decision to investigate Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol evaluation. The independent neurologist was fired after the concussion evaluation last Sunday vs. Bills. He predicted there will be changes coming to the protocols.
