PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO