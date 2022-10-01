You said there is no one coming to offer you a job, every body needs employees. Clean yourself up and go looking. If you are not motivated enough to go looking they don't need you.
He says he's been at the camp for years. So he's had years to get work and still hasn't done anything. Why do the taxpayers have to pay for them, get them a home, get them food, get them jobs?...it goes on and on. WTF?
First off J.D Powell needs to take responsibility for himself as a adult! Get cleaned up and go turn in applications because “NO” no one is going to a bum camp to hand out jobs. Stop being lazy and just waiting for something to be given to you. I read both pages of “The Good Neighbor” policy, there was absolutely nothing unreasonable or realistic. These are simple rules that almost everyone follows if they have neighbors and live in a apartment or house. The Homeless need to Stop acting like they have the right to trash the area they are illegally coming on.
Comments / 33