ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

“I just felt I was standing on what was right.” Hardaway reacts to NCAA ruling

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtxCv_0iHRj7I800

MEMPHIS – Big day for Tiger basketball Friday.

Okay, big day for Tiger basketball fans as Penny Hardaway gave us our first look at his new look Tigers.  A team made up mostly of prized transfers, players that took a chance on joining the U of M.

That bet has paid off.

Just a couple of days ago, that cloud of controversy that’s been hanging over Hardaway and his program for almost three years is now…gone.

“Now there’s no cloud,” Hardaway said.  “There’s no other school that can hold that over our head to another kid.”

Hardaway talking for the first time since Tuesday’s decision by the NCAA of a years-long investigation into the Memphis program.  An investigation that led to limited sanctions for the school’s recruitment of James Wiseman.

Not the worst case scenario that many expected.

No postseason ban and Hardaway fully vindicated.

Now, for the first time in a couple of years, his total focus can be on his team without any outside distractions.

“I just felt like I was standing on what was right. I didn’t know how it was going to come out but just thankful for the outcome.  Of course it did for three years.  It hurt the program because a lot of things were looming.”

Those prized transfers kept the faith, never doubting in their new head coach.

“I trusted in it from day one or I wouldn’t be here,” Tigers transfer guard Kendric Davis said.  “It worked out in my favor like it always does somehow. We ready to get the work and dominate everybody we play.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Steven Adams signs multi-year contract with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Saturday that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the 6′ 11″ Adams has averaged 6.9 points per game as well as setting a career high of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 76 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Memphis vs Temple: OFFICIAL GAME THREAD

In the second AAC conference game of the year for the Memphis Tigers, the Temple Owls come into Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, October 1st. The Temple/Memphis matchup stands at 4-3 in Temple's favor with the Tigers looking to exact revenge on Temple after a loss in Philadelphia last year.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Morant waiting to pay off promise to Grizzlies’ teammates

MEMPHIS – Grizz fans need to circle Sunday, October 9 on their schedule. That’s when the Grizzlies will be hosting an open practice out at FedExForum for one final look at the team before Opening Night against the New York Knicks. A chance to see fan favorites like Ja Morant, who is entering his fourth […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 30. South Panola 34...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: Chargers, South Panola unbeaten in region football

Photo: Center Hill players celebrate the Mustangs 23-15 victory over Lewisburg Friday night. (Credit: Cody Carter Photography) Friday’s high school action in DeSoto County set up a battle between the top two teams in MHSAA Region 1-6A next week when South Panola travels to Southaven to battle the Chargers.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis 13 honored 61 years after integrating schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been 61 years since a group of students broke the color barrier here in Memphis. It was on this day back in 1961, 13 black first graders showed up for their first day of class at Bruce, Gordon, Rozelle, and Springdale elementary schools, integrating classrooms that were previously all-white. Known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cassandra Jackson of Bartlett Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Cassandra Jackson of Bartlett Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Cassandra loves the smiles on the children’s faces when they are learning and loving to come to school. Congratulations, Cassandra! If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this […]
BARTLETT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Penny Hardaway
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers
actionnews5.com

Memphis condominiums caught on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums were on fire, with no civilians injured at this time. The Whispering Oaks condominiums on Wild Ridge Circle have two buildings that have been affected by the Memphis fire. The fire injured two Firefighters.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
storyboardmemphis.org

LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on

StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
MEMPHIS, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids

Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

SCSO warns of detours, delays during St. Jude Ironman Saturday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. –Around 3,000 athletes from around the globe are expected to take part in the second annual St. Jude Ironman triathlon in Shelby and Fayette counties on Saturday. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure they are as safe as possible. Participants will complete a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy