New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
KDVR.com
CU Boulder students concerned after shooting
Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus. Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …
KDVR.com
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland. Courtney Fromm reports. Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland. Behind Enemy Lines: Chris Maathuis. FOX31’s Greg Nieto visits Castle Rock students. Prepare for rain chances this weekend. Deadly intersection has...
KDVR.com
Fort Collins detective hurt in attack
Courtney Fromm is looking into the case of a Fort Collins police detective's attack. Low 70s and spotty showers to round out the weekend. These 2 high country roads are about to close for …. Civic Center Park given new life a year after health …. Loveland man arrested for...
KDVR.com
Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night. Kristen Chapman reports. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect. Mental experts warn responders of PTSD. Weather causes road...
KDVR.com
Deadly intersection has history of close calls
Several hours after the hit-and-run incident from Thursday night in Lakewood, FOX31 has obtained new video showing the moments before the horrible incident. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder police
Police are still looking for the suspects wanted in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Man killed by Denver police was ‘person of interest’
To learn more about how fugitive units work, FOX31 talked to police tactical expert James Allbee. Vicente Arenas reports.
KDVR.com
Denver wants to focus on equity in parks system
Denver Parks tells why it needs more resources to keep parks safe. Alex Rose has the story. Morning weather forecast for the weekend. Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland. Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian. Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27. Fort Collins detective hurt in...
KDVR.com
Road to top of Mount Evans closing for the season
The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway on Monday. Carly Cassady reports.
KDVR.com
Scattered showers Monday, cooler during week
Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect. Mental experts warn responders of PTSD. Weather causes road closures in high...
KDVR.com
Golden Moon Distillery Brings a Fun Edge to Local Spirits
Did you know that we have a world recognized distillery right in our backyard? Golden Moon Distillery makes all kinds of spirits from whiskey to gin to shochu! They make spirits the way they did back in the 1700’s & 1800’s. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the distillery in Golden to check it our for herself.
KDVR.com
Low 70s and spotty showers to round out the weekend
The scattered showers can linger in Denver tonight with mild lows around the 50-degree mark. Sunshine is possible on Sunday morning with increasing afternoon clouds.
KDVR.com
October arrives with showers, fall-like temperatures
DENVER (KDVR) — There will be showers and a few thunderstorms Friday evening along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Some of the showers could linger past midnight, especially closer to the Wyoming/Nebraska border. There will be some sunshine on Saturday followed by another round of showers and...
