Greeley, CO

KDVR.com

CU Boulder students concerned after shooting

Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus. Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland

A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland. Courtney Fromm reports. Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland. Behind Enemy Lines: Chris Maathuis. FOX31’s Greg Nieto visits Castle Rock students. Prepare for rain chances this weekend. Deadly intersection has...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Fort Collins detective hurt in attack

Courtney Fromm is looking into the case of a Fort Collins police detective's attack. Low 70s and spotty showers to round out the weekend. These 2 high country roads are about to close for …. Civic Center Park given new life a year after health …. Loveland man arrested for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus

An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night. Kristen Chapman reports. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect. Mental experts warn responders of PTSD. Weather causes road...
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver wants to focus on equity in parks system

Denver Parks tells why it needs more resources to keep parks safe. Alex Rose has the story. Morning weather forecast for the weekend. Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland. Floridians pick up the pieces after Ian. Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27. Fort Collins detective hurt in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Scattered showers Monday, cooler during week

Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect. Mental experts warn responders of PTSD. Weather causes road closures in high...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Golden Moon Distillery Brings a Fun Edge to Local Spirits

Did you know that we have a world recognized distillery right in our backyard? Golden Moon Distillery makes all kinds of spirits from whiskey to gin to shochu! They make spirits the way they did back in the 1700’s & 1800’s. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, took to the distillery in Golden to check it our for herself.
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

October arrives with showers, fall-like temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be showers and a few thunderstorms Friday evening along the Front Range and in metro Denver. Some of the showers could linger past midnight, especially closer to the Wyoming/Nebraska border. There will be some sunshine on Saturday followed by another round of showers and...
DENVER, CO

