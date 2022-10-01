ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Hires Goats to Help with Unwanted Vegetation

KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DX8p7_0iHRiTH000

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —

The idea behind regenerative agriculture is to use natural cycles to keep land healthy. That’s why the city of Grand Junction just put goats on its payroll to do what goats do best.

City of Grand junction open space supervisor Rob Davis told KREX that this is a new kind of venture for the city. The first step was to find a local goat herd and modern-day goatherders to get to work. Garrett and Chelsea River answered the call. Their goats are now eating their way through the brush by the river, bit by bit. Some of that brush may even surprise you since the goats love to eat off of the notoriously thorny Russian olive trees.

Goats’ digestive process is a far better way of dealing with plants than weed whacking. While cutting the vegetation actually spreads seeds, the goat’s stomachs actually eliminate seed germination, destroying it. Then, as it comes out on the back end of the goat that’s actually a positive fertilizer for the land. It also eliminates spraying toxic chemicals near the water. The city hopes this fresh strategy for managing vegetation here in grand junction, will continue to grow in future years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Goats graze along Riverfront Trail to help control weeds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the last week walkers, cyclists and other trail users in Grand Junction may have noticed an unusual sight on the Riverfront Trail. A herd of about 40 goats have recently been hired by the city to help control weeds and mitigate fire danger. Rob...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Oktoberfest Coming Back to Grand Junction

It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Business
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Grand Junction, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 The Point

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Scattered showers continue across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - During the morning hours in Grand Junction, we had a passing system that moved over the area and brought scattered showers. Rainfall Accumulation from this morning’s rainfall was at 0.07 inches. By the afternoon, conditions remained dry, continuing throughout most of the day but not ruling out another chance of scattered showers before midnight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#The Goats#Regenerative Agriculture#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc11news.com

Homelessness in city parks impact businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
99.9 KEKB

5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
MONTROSE, CO
informedinfrastructure.com

Acrow Bridge Permits Uninterrupted Traffic Flow During Highway Construction in Colorado

Modular steel structure minimizes travel disruptions for locals and tourists in Delta County. (Parsippany, New Jersey) – Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to provide temporary access for motorists during the replacement of a historic structure spanning the Gunnison River on State Highway 92 just east of the City of Delta, Colorado.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy