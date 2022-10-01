ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Haitian advocates file lawsuit against Biden administration over Del Rio

A coalition of Haitian immigrant advocacy groups on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming authorities have not responded to freedom of information requests regarding the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September of last year. The lawsuit comes a year after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants encamped under a bridge…
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Manufacturing Company#Politics Courts#Politics State#Mexican#Foreign Affairs Ministry#Beretta U S A Corp
ABC Big 2 News

Lawmakers issue statements on illegal migrants in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Texas legislators have issued statements pointing fingers at the Biden Administration’s open border policies following reports of busses dropping off migrants in Ector County, Texas at a Pilot Convenience Store on I-20.   “I am aware of the reports that illegal migrants are being dropped off in West Odessa and am coordinating […]
WEST ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Puerto Rico

President Biden, speaking from the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday afternoon, is expected to announce $60 million in federal aid for the island territory’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona. The event is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET. Watch the live video above.
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from growing US partner India, which considers itself the target of Islamabad's F-16 planes. The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for maintenance of Pakistan's existing fleet.
WORLD
The Herald News

Happy Hour? Inflation, labor, supply chains still challenging bars, breweries, distilleries

Becky Harris and Tom Kuntz are in different parts of the country. They also work in different links in supply chains related to bars and restaurants, and the producers and wholesalers key to their inventories and menus. Like many business owners and managers across the country, Harris and Kuntz are seeing some continued challenges with high inflation and supply chain delays, despite some improvements on other fronts in the post-pandemic economy. ...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Brazil election goes to runoff as Bolsonaro beats polls

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential election is headed for a run-off vote, electoral authorities said on Sunday, after President Jair Bolsonaro's surprising strength in a first-round vote spoiled rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's hopes of winning outright.
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Says U.S. Will Quickly Recognize Election Result

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's leading presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has been informed by the United States that the country plans to recognize the result of Brazil's Oct. 2 election on the first day after the vote. "The United States is worried, they want to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israel Upbeat on Draft Lebanese Demarcation Deal, Sees Gas Profit-Sharing

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel gave its preliminary nod on Sunday to a draft U.S.-brokered deal demarcating a maritime border with Lebanon that may lead to profit-sharing in a disputed Mediterranean gas prospect. Hoping to defuse one source of conflict between the hostile countries and prod them toward accommodation, U.S. envoy Amos...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mother Jones

Brazilians Go the Polls and Democracy Hangs in the Balance

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. During a vacation earlier this year, a stranger, who later said he was a real estate agent, approached me on a beach in an upscale section of Rio de Janeiro. “What did you think of Joe Biden?” he asked in polished English. I demurred. My interlocutor then went on to tell me that the people of Brazil would never allow Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former president better known as Lula, to return to office. He appeared to be drawing a distinction between the inhabitants of Brazil and the “people of Brazil”; the “people” were whiter, property owners, and, like their current president Jair Bolsonaro, deeply nostalgic for the days of right-wing military dictators.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy