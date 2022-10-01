ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KCRG.com

Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
who13.com

Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K returns to help cancer patients

DES MOINES, Iowa — People gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the Family Cancer Network’s annual Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K run. This was the sixth year of the Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K and over 300 people attended. Tim Mauro, co-founder of Family Cancer Network, said the network...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Area Bands Take Part in 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

CLARINDA, IA – Several area school bands placed in parade and field competitions at the 67th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In Parade Competition, Worth County placed third and Stanberry placed 4th in High School Class 1A. South Harrison placed 4th in High School Class 2A. In...
CLARINDA, IA
who13.com

Two cars crashed into house, yard in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One car crashed into the front yard of a residence while another crashed into the corner of a house Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a car accident around 7 p.m. between the 5300 and 5600 blocks of Douglas Ave.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park

ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
ANKENY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five

Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Motorcycle Accident North of Knoxville

A motorcycle accident north of Knoxville delayed traffic and resulted in a detour being put into place while rescue crews were on scene. Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies assisted. No other information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

State of Iowa Named Most Data Driven Government in the U.S.

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Center for Digital Government is naming Iowa the most Data Driven Government in the country. "This award shows that the investments the State of Iowa made in Information Technology are yielding real results for Iowans," says Iowa Chief Information Officer Dr. Matt Behrens in a press release. "We feel this demonstrates the comprehensive way we are innovating and improving information technology in Iowa."
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Catch the fun this October

Brock Konrad with Catch Des Moines shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

New menu item features scallops and arugula

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank share the secret behind their Scallops and Arugula Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
ALTOONA, IA

