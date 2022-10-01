With rumors of Yellen stepping down from her role, let’s take a look at her cryptocurrency policies, views, and opinions over the years. Janet Yellen – an American economist currently serving as the 78th US Secretary of Treasury – has displayed her anti-crypto position numerous times. During her 20-month reign, she has argued that bitcoin is unsuitable for conducting financial transactions and that people should not rely on investing in digital assets as part of their retirement strategy.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO