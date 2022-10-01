Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
US senator bill seeks to cushion crypto exchanges from SEC enforcement actions
United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation seeking a safe harbor for cryptocurrency exchanges from “certain” Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement actions. The Digital Trading Clarity Act of 2022, introduced by Senator Hagerty, aims to provide regulatory clarity around two...
cryptoslate.com
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
Engadget
Coinbase users were unable to withdraw funds to US bank accounts for six hours
Coinbase users were unable to carry out US bank account transactions for around six hours on Sunday. An issue with the Automated Clearing House Network, which is used for electronic transfers between bank accounts in the country, emerged just before 7AM ET. The company said on its status page that it identified the problem, described as a "major outage," by 8:23AM and resolved it by 12:41PM.
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
decrypt.co
Alex Mashinsky Withdrew $10M From Сelsius Before Freezing Customer Accounts: Report
Before freezing user accounts and filing for bankruptcy, new reports indicate that the former Celsius CEO withdrew $10 million from the firm. Former CEO of Celsius Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the company’s account back in May, just weeks before the now-defunct crypto lending firm froze customer withdrawals, according to the Financial Times.
fintechfutures.com
Kim Kardashian hit with $1.26m SEC fine for crypto promotion violations
Celebrity influencer Kim Kardashian has been fined $1.26 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating the anti-touting provision of the US federal securities laws. The SEC says Kardashian was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset being...
The Verge
Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues
Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
blockchain.news
Users Panic as Nexo Withdraws 7,758.8 WBTC from MakerDAO
There has been panic in the digital space amidst rumors of Nexo being insolvent due to the abrupt withdrawal of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) from MakerDAO with an address labeled as Nexo Ox8fd. This comes just a few days after market analysts predicted a 50% drop in the price of Nexo.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Fixes Technical Problem That Temporarily Halted Payments and Withdrawals From US Bank Accounts
Coinbase has fixed a technical problem that caused it to temporarily halt payments and withdrawals involving U.S. bank accounts. The crypto exchange said on Sunday at 12:41 p.m. New York time (4:41 p.m. UTC) that the "incident has been resolved," according to its system status page. A few hours earlier,...
cryptopotato.com
Janet Yellen’s Reign as US Treasury Secretary: Her Impact on Crypto
With rumors of Yellen stepping down from her role, let’s take a look at her cryptocurrency policies, views, and opinions over the years. Janet Yellen – an American economist currently serving as the 78th US Secretary of Treasury – has displayed her anti-crypto position numerous times. During her 20-month reign, she has argued that bitcoin is unsuitable for conducting financial transactions and that people should not rely on investing in digital assets as part of their retirement strategy.
Crypto Price Check: Bank of England Action Could Affect Bitcoin: Analyst
The Bank of England's surprise move could have implications for the world's largest cryptocurrency, a crypto analyst said. The stock market rallied in the previous session after the U.K.'s central bank said it would carry out emergency purchases of U.K. government bonds in an effort to restore "orderly market conditions" amid a historic slide for the pound.
forkast.news
Coinbase says it resolved glitch that blocked trades from U.S. bank accounts
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. said it resolved technical issues on Sunday night that had prevented U.S. bank account users from making payments or withdrawals for most of the day. Fast facts. “We’ve fully resolved this issue and ACH transfers are now processing. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Coinbase Support...
blockchain.news
Outage Hits Coinbase Exchange, US Bank Accounts Clients Affected
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase issued alerts at 7:57 a.m. ET Sunday morning indicated that its platform was experiencing an outage that left Coinbase account holders with U.S. bank accounts unable to conduct transactions. In a statement, Coinbase said: “We are currently unable to take payments or make withdrawals involving U.S. bank...
