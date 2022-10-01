Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
Generals shutout Cougars in ODAC opener
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – The Washington & Lee generals opened ODAC play Saturday against Averett University. The generals shutout the cougars 31-0 at Wilson Field. The generals are now 1-0 in conference play in 3-1 on the season. Next Saturday Washington & Lee face Guilford in North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Lynchburg Public Works department to collect hazardous waste
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Turnpike Convenience Center at 2525 Concord Turnpike. According to the Public Works Department, the service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until...
Gleaning for the World to send supplies to FL
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Gleaning for the World says they are now responding to Florida after devastating Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state. The organization is still helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico but has now also taken up collecting supplies for Floridians. “We made the...
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – William Byrd at Cave Spring
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The William Byrd Terriers defeated the Cave Spring Knights 35-0. Before the game, the Knights honored their assistant coach Chris Askew as he suddenly passed away earlier in the week.
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
Duke beats Virginia 38-17 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WFXR) – Saturday evening the University of Virginia football team fell to Duke 38-17. The Blue Devils ended their 13-game losing streak in ACC play. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong put up two touchdowns in Saturday’s contest. Next Saturday the Cavaliers take on Louisville in Charlottesville. Kickoff...
Liberty defeats Old Dominion 38-24
NORFOLK, Va. (WFXR) – The Liberty University football team was back on the field Saturday afternoon in Norfolk. The flames were able to defeat Old Dominion 38-24 at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Liberty redshirt sophomore Dae Dae Hunter ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns. The flames are now 4-1 on the season.
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
Roanoke City Sheriff’s office to host festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Sheriff’s office is bringing the fun with its Faith & Blue Community Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 3 p.m.!. According to the City of Roanoke, the event will be held at The Green Goat located at 802 Wiley Drive SouthWest. The community is encouraged to come and participate, as the event will be free and will include music, vendors, kids’ activities, and a free meal (hot dogs, chips, and a drink).
Roanoke Police investigating shooting on Ferdinand Ave. SW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue Southwest. Police say when they got there they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Virginia Tech falls to North Carolina 41-10
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WFXR) – Virginia Tech was on the hunt for their second conference win of the season. Saturday afternoon at Kenan Memorial Stadium the Hokies fell to North Carolina 41-10. According Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry his teams success is determined by how well they complement each other on the field.
When the translation system failed, this 911 officer used her native language to help save a life
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s a call that saved a life. “It happened to be a medical call,” said Cynthia Green. Luckily for the caller, she answered the phone. “As soon as I noticed that we were having issues connecting to the translator services, I just had to jump in quick,” recalled Green.
LPD investigating early morning robbery and assault
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking for the communities help in locating a suspect after a robbery on Friday morning. LPD says the robbery occurred at WIN CITY on Fort Ave. They were called out at 5:46 a.m. but the robbery had occurred an hour earlier. They say a man entered the gaming business, assaulted a female manager and then stole an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities say he fled on foot.
Grandin Theatre Foundation to hold gala for its 90th anniversary
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Celebrating the past, while previewing the future –the Grandin Theatre Foundation will be hosting its 90th Anniversary Gala. According to the Grandin Theatre Foundation, the event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Gala will feature a red-carpet, catered food, and a bar. Guests are encouraged to wear fun, formal attire to the event, which will showcase recent capital upgrades to the facility as well as live music performed by Erin and the Wildfire.
