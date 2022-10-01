Read full article on original website
WMTW
Memorial vigils held today as part of Domestic Violence Action Month
Maine — There will be several vigils tonight in Maine to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Action Month. Safe Voices is a resource center for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. They are holding several memorial vigils on Monday night. Starting at 6...
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Gov. Mills launches $5.1M program to support family caregivers in Maine
MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills' administration is launching a two-year pilot program that will provide grants to Mainers caring for a family member with a disability, Alzheimer’s Disease, or other related dementias. The $5.1 million program funded by the American Rescue Plan, called Respite for ME, starts...
WMTW
Airsoft gun confinscated after falling from Lewiston student's bag
LEWISTON, Maine — An airsoft gun was confiscated after it fell out of a student’s bag in Lewiston on Monday morning. Officials say the student was getting off a bus when an airsoft gun fell out of his bag and onto the ground. The driver of the bus...
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Is It Illegal to Spread Ashes in Maine?
Losing someone to death can be a very long and difficult process to overcome. Many who know death is coming plan out their final wishes but for others, that simply isn't the case. So many close friends and relatives are left with agonizing decisions, including whether or not to bury the deceased in a casket or to have them cremated. If opting for cremation, there's a natural urge to spread some of the ashes in places that meant so much to the deceased. But is it illegal to spread ashes in Maine?
WMTW
Families awarded $5M for mishandling of bodies at former Lewiston cremation business
LEWISTON, Maine — It took jurors in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn less than two hours to come back with their verdict of $5.5 million in damages. Ken Kincer stands accused of mishandling the corpses he took into his business for cremation. The State of Maine suspended his license for ten years, but he was never charged with a crime so angry families hired lawyers and are seeking justice in civil court.
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
WMTW
Police: Gunshots fired after Portland man crashes into parked car following fight
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland authorities are investigating after a gun was fired following a crash late Sunday night. Authorities said they were called to Grant Street near Deering Avenue around 10 p.m. on reports of a car crash and the sound of gunshots. According to officials, a 28-year-old man...
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
WPFO
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
NECN
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
Maine Woman Missing for ‘Several Weeks’ – Have You Seen Her?
South Berwick Police are looking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen in several weeks. The family of Alison Parker, 34, is concerned about her welfare, and turned to police for help finding her. South Berwick Police Lt. Jeff Upton told Seacoast Current that her family does not live in the immediate area.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
WMTW
Emergency rental assistance program from MaineHousing paused
AUGUSTA, Maine — Those seeking to apply for MaineHousing's Emergency Rental Assistance Program will have to wait. MaineHousing announced it paused accepting new applications as it waits for information on its federal funding request. In a release, MaineHousing cited "an uptick in demand on the program" and "uncertain new...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
WMTW
Another New England state has joined Maine, Mass. in recreational marijuana sales
On Oct. 1, marijuana became recreationally legal to purchase at dispensaries throughout the state. So far, only three dispensaries are licensed to sell in the state, but many more are in the licensing process. Cere's Collaborative hosted its grand opening on Saturday morning in Burlington. "I think people have been...
