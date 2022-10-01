ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
Pennsylvania woman charged in Ithaca drunk driving crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Pennsylvania woman will appear in Ithaca court one month from today after a drunk driving crash over the weekend. Police say 29-year-old Shalyn McClintock of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania crashed into another vehicle Sunday evening after failing to stop at the stop sign on South Geneva Street. No one was injured in the crash.
ITHACA, NY
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
LIFESTYLE
Public Safety
Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County

New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY
Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
What challenges is the manufacturing sector facing in Upstate New York?

National manufacturing day falls this Friday, and In Focus is getting a closer look at the role manufacturers play in Upstate New York’s economy. JoDee Kenney sits down with Randy Wolken, the President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York — an organization that describes itself as the “voice and business solution leader for manufacturing excellence in Central and Upstate New York.” Wolken says manufacturers are hugely important to the functioning of the empire state’s economy but are facing a number of challenges — including a shortage of qualified workers. Wolken discusses how these businesses can attract more talent to the industry, and how he would like to see the state support its manufacturers — along with his hopes for the future of the industry, and what he wants New Yorkers to know about the manufacturers in their backyards.
ECONOMY
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
TRAFFIC
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT

