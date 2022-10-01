Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks woman now living in Florida asking for help as she cares for animals at shelter after Ian
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman, now living in Florida, has been staying at an animal shelter since Tuesday because of Ian. She's been caring for nearly 100 animals inside of a shelter in Cape Coral, Florida. "I can't think of anywhere else I would rather be than at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Fall festival in South Whitehall Twp. has vendors, activities, and live music
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the fall season, you've got plenty of options around our area. South Whitehall Township is hosting it's 2nd annual fall festival. There will be a wide variety of local vendors, activities for kids, and live music.
WFMZ-TV Online
High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help locating missing 12-year-old
PALMYRA TWP., Pa. -- PSP need help finding a missing 12-year-old. Kiana Simon was reported missing to the Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove Barracks on October 1, 2022. She had left her residence in the Tanglewood Lakes Community, Palmyra Twp., between 9:30 and 10 a.m. She was wearing a blue...
Comments / 0