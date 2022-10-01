ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after rollover crash in Pocono Twp.

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A man died after a rollover crash in Monroe County Thursday. Kenneth S. Williams, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The crash happened on Thursday shortly before 4 a.m....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police need help locating missing 12-year-old

PALMYRA TWP., Pa. -- PSP need help finding a missing 12-year-old. Kiana Simon was reported missing to the Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove Barracks on October 1, 2022. She had left her residence in the Tanglewood Lakes Community, Palmyra Twp., between 9:30 and 10 a.m. She was wearing a blue...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy