ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Documentary 'Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga' Explains the Meme Stock Saga That Cost Wall Street $20 Billion

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FpxK_0iHRhSQU00

Eating the rich can now be done with a Netflix subscription — or reliving it, at least.

Netflix released a series Wednesday called Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga about the online movement that drove up the stock price of the video game retailer and spooked Wall Street forever.

Here's what to know about the new series.

What happened in the GameStop saga?

According to the BBC , the retailer had been floundering during the pandemic, and its December 31, 2020 share price — before all of the controversy — was $4.71 a share.

Hedge funds and other investors can sometimes bet against a company when it's doing poorly in order to make money, and that is exactly what they were doing with GameStop.

Amateur traders active on Reddit noticed that Wall Street was short-selling the stock, and they decided to flip the script. The millions of active users in the r/wallstreetbets channel were encouraged to buy shares to drive the price of the stock up in order to increase personal profit and "squeeze the short positions of hedge funds," according to The Trade .

Due to an online frenzy, massive coordination, influencers, and even Elon Musk tweeting "Gamestonk!" , retail traders bought up tons of GameStop stock, which drove up the price.

This meant that the people who bet on the stock going down — primarily larger, more traditional investors — lost a ton of money. Guy Warren, chief executive officer of FinTech ITRS Group, told The Trade that what happened "[exposed] the vulnerability of the market as well as the weaknesses in firms' trading systems."

"Until now, retail trading activity has never been able to move the market one way or another...the power dynamic has shifted," he added.

Robinhood limited trading on the stock on January 28, 2021, when GameStop's price was about $80 a share. That's a 1,598.51% increase from just a month before.

The whole saga cost hedge funds about $20 billion, according to the Sun-Times.

Since then, there have been other potential meme stock moments, including AMTD Digital , Bed Bath & Beyond, and AMC.

What is Netflix's new GameStop documentary?

Netflix unpacks the situation in three episodes, each about 40 minutes, and includes original interviews with Redditors and traders. Jim Cramer, the host of " Mad Money" at CNBC, whose snarky comments about the saga earned him a host of brutal meme-ery , is also featured.

"I don't even understand what I did!" he says in the first episode. "What is their mission? What are they determined to do? Change the face of capitalism?"

So far, reviews have been mixed .

The Chicago Sun-Times wrote that it has "a straightforward and clear and entertainingly breezy approach that follows the bouncing stock prices in one of the most bizarre financial stories of our time."

The Verge ripped both Netflix's documentary and an MSNBC film on the meme stock saga from May called Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets in an online review, saying they relied too much on stock footage and felt "rushed."

There also will be a movie about the saga with Pete Davidson, slated to start filming this month, according to Variety .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Jim Cramer
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Wall Street#Gamestop#Documentary#Fintech Itrs Group
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

Netflix Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Netflix’s stock price has fallen to its lowest level in nearly four years. The bears believe it will be gobbled up by the competition. The bulls expect it to stabilize its growth by launching an ad-supported tier and a steady stream of new content. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
STOCKS
Variety

Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt at Yeezy Runway Show

Kanye West, conservative pundit Candace Owens and at least one model were seen sporting shirts with “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during his surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris on Monday. Before kicking off the runway portion of the night, West gave a speech while wearing the T-shirt and referenced several topics, but did not clarify or give attention to his use of the “White Lives Matter” slogan. The phrase, also referenced as “All Lives Matter,” became popularized by white supremacist groups and far-right organizations in 2013 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Kanye wearing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Sonos Sub Mini review: The inexpensive subwoofer for Sonos users

Sonos’ soundbars have always offered a great frequency response, with good clarity in the high-end and solid bass extension — especially for the more expensive Sonos Arc. But sometimes that good bass extension could just…be a little better. A subwoofer can give you that rumbling low-end and chest-thumping bass that you would only otherwise get at the cinema.
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy