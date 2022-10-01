Hubbard, Hendrix blank Lakeview

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Nikolas Hendrix threw two touchdown passes and the Hubbard defense scored a safety and pitched a shutout in a 22-0 win over Lakeview Friday night.

Lakeview (3-4) will host Poland in week eight. Hubbard (5-2) will visit Girard .

Hendrix found Ben Wilcox for a touchdown midway through the first quarter for the only score in the first half, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead going into the locker room.

A safety following a punt that landed deep into Lakeview territory extended the Eagles’ lead to 9-0 midway through the third quarter.

A Garland Warren touchdown early in the fourth quarter made it 16-0, Hubbard.

Hendrix’s second touchdown pass of the night found Xzander Owens midway through the fourth quarter, after a blocked extra point attempt, the Eagles led 22-0.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.