Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 5 first round games, Oct. 2
Vincent Scalclone scored the game-winner in overtime to lift River Dell over Wallington 2-1 in Oradell. Jonah Nippes made eight saves while Krzysztof Galus finished with six in net as both sides could not score in the first 40 minutes. River Dell took the lead on a Sean Langley goal...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
SCHOOL SCARE: Northern Valley HS Staffer Collapses, Heroes Respond
No students were in the immediate area when a staff member collapsed and stopped breathing at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, authorities said. Luckily police were. The staffer had gone to the Technology Department on the second floor for help with a computer issue when he suffered...
Hall of Famer rips Nets’ Kyrie Irving over Alex Jones video, says sponsors should drop him
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a few things to say about Nets star Kyrie Irving -- and none of them are good. Kareem previously ripped the West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School star for his “reckless” anti-vaccination stance, and now he has even stronger words after Irving last month re-purposed a video from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Giants ground and pound their way to best start in 11 years after 20-12 win vs. Bears (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The last time the Giants started 3-1 came in 2011. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here some more fun facts per Giants PR:. The...
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
