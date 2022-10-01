Read full article on original website
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
November 8th, 2022 General Election, Early Voting Locations, & Drop-Box MapMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Driver Education Now Offered at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants AvailableMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Bergen County Tournament girls soccer roundup for 6 first round games, Oct. 2
Caitlin Forshay and Alexandra Barry totaled two goals and one assist each in the first half of a 7-0 victory for Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over Paramus Catholic in Washington Township. Immaculate Heart (7-2) scored five goals in the first half to gain control of...
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
After more than 20 years together, Abbot, Forsts moving on from being HS tennis directors
Bob Abbot and Doris and Jim Forst will still be around, but they will no longer be in charge as directors of the NJSIAA high school tennis state singles and doubles tournaments and state group championships. They retired from their positions at the end of the boys season last spring...
Paterson Eastside knocks off No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
Top daily girls soccer stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Sunday, Oct. 2, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Sunday night.
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
HS football Top 20, Oct. 2, 2022: Ranking upheaval as September turns to Shock-tober
Talk about your Fall festivals. But let’s be clear. We’re not speaking of pumpkin patches, apple cider or early Halloween decorations here, although there obviously was plenty for Top 20 residents to be frightened of this weekend as September flipped to October.
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
How Eagles are dealing with ‘target’ on their backs now that they are 4-0
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got under center to take the final snap of the game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he took a knee, and a few Eagles players began raising their hands in the air. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ran across the field to...
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
Rutgers-Ohio State film review: Sifting through the QB situation, fake punt shenanigans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the aftermath of its latest blowout loss to Ohio State, the Rutgers coaching staff likely went through their usual post-game film-watching routine, breaking down the good, bad and ugly of what happened at Ohio Stadium in excruciating detail. The same cannot be said for the...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
Giants ground and pound their way to best start in 11 years after 20-12 win vs. Bears (PHOTOS)
The New York Giants improved to 3-1 following Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The last time the Giants started 3-1 came in 2011. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here some more fun facts per Giants PR:. The...
Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury
NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
