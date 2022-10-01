ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Gelato Shop is Headed to Ridgewood Avenue

A new shop is under construction in downtown Ridgewood. According to signage, it’s named Gelato di Donna and is the space that housed Wild & Hearty. Presumably they will serve gelato among it’s offerings. No word yet on any other specifics.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
